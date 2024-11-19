Erik Woodhouse, Former Department of State Sanctions Official, Returns to Crowell & Moring

Deepens sanctions and anti-money laundering capabilities

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Erik Woodhouse, formerly the deputy assistant secretary for the Division for Counter Threat Finance and Sanctions at the U.S. Department of State, has returned to Crowell & Moring as a partner in the firm's International Trade and Financial Services groups.

Woodhouse brings in-depth experience from serving in a senior sanctions policy role at the Department of State, where he led a division responsible for advising the department's policymakers and supporting the department's implementation across almost all U.S. sanctions programs. As deputy assistant secretary, Woodhouse worked with counterparts across the executive branch to establish and implement sanctions programs, helped coordinate U.S. sanctions policy with foreign governments, and engaged with private sector stakeholders on a range of U.S. sanctions priorities. He also directly oversaw major parts of the department's designation authorities and led the department's foreign policy review of most of the proposed sanctions designations and licensing actions by the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control.

At Crowell, Woodhouse will advise clients on complying with U.S. economic sanctions and Bank Secrecy Act/anti-money laundering rules and regulations. His work will include the full spectrum of issues that can arise in these areas, including conducting risk assessments, advising on the design and administration of corporate compliance programs, implementing complex sanctions and AML statutory and regulatory requirements, and leading companies through internal and government investigations. He will also draw from his extensive experience to advise clients assessing risks and managing investigations across multiple jurisdictions.

"Erik has been deeply involved in the development and implementation of U.S. sanctions policy over what was likely its most commercially consequential four-year stretch. He also helped lead U.S. sanctions-related engagement with allied and neutral countries, as well as private companies around the world. Our clients are increasingly looking for integrated multi-jurisdictional guidance on their global sanctions risk profile, and with his years of experience in government and the private sector Erik brings a unique perspective," said David (Dj) Wolff, co-chair of Crowell & Moring's International Trade Group.

Woodhouse rejoins the firm as a partner in its Washington, D.C. office. His move builds on Crowell's growing bench of sanctions, export controls, and AML practitioners with U.S. government credentials, including alumni from the Department of Justice, OFAC, the Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, the Department of State's Directorate of Defense Trade Controls, and the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security.

As a member of Crowell's leading International Trade and Financial Services groups, Woodhouse will represent a wide range of clients across sectors, including exporters and multinational companies, as well as investment funds, banks, and other financial services companies. Crowell's cross-disciplinary team that comprises former senior regulators, prosecutors, and in-house counsel is well positioned to help clients navigate the risks posed by today's evolving geopolitical landscape, including sanctions, export controls, tariffs, and government investigations.

"Sanctions and related tools, such as export controls, will be part of any geopolitical conflicts going forward, and are likely to grow more numerous and complex, especially given the increasing coordination between the United States and its allies," said Woodhouse. "I am pleased to rejoin the Crowell team, which has earned a reputation for excellence among clients for its full spectrum of trade, regulatory, and enforcement capabilities and its international reach."

"Erik brings extensive experience to financial services clients, which are often at the center of the most complex challenges related to U.S. sanctions and AML policy. He understands the rapidly evolving geopolitical and regulatory environment that our financial services clients face and what financial institutions can do to limit their exposure," said Carlton Greene, co-chair of Crowell's Financial Services Group.

Woodhouse's previous government experience also includes serving as senior advisor to the under secretary for International Affairs at the Department of Treasury and as an attorney-adviser with the Office of the Legal Adviser at the Department of State. Woodhouse earned his law degree from Stanford Law School and his undergraduate degree from Emory University. He previously clerked for Judge M. Margaret McKeown on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

Woodhouse joins several other Crowell lawyers who have returned to the firm after serving in senior positions in the federal government. Over the last three years, this has included Maria Alejandra (Jana) del-Cerro returning to the Trade and Government Contracts groups from DDTC to help lead Crowell's export control practice, as well as Jason Crawford, Tyler O'Connor, and Agustin D. Orozco across the broader firm.

