Erik Wrobel Appointed Chief Product Officer at Resilience

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience , the leading cyber risk company, today announced the appointment of Erik Wrobel as its Chief Product Officer. In this pivotal role, Wrobel will be responsible for product management, UX design, and engineering. Wrobel brings extensive experience in product and technology leadership, with a proven track record of guiding high-growth software companies through periods of transformation and scale.

Erik Wrobel

Before joining Resilience, Wrobel served as Head of Product at Blend, a SaaS company providing a cloud banking platform for banks and credit unions. During his five-year tenure, he led multiple product functions, overseeing Blend's evolution from a single-product business to a comprehensive platform provider for digital banking solutions, culminating in a successful IPO.

Prior to Blend, Wrobel was Chief Product Officer at Evernote, a prominent provider of personal and team productivity solutions. Earlier in his career, he held the position of Vice President of Product at VMware, a global leader in IT infrastructure and management software.

"We are thrilled to welcome Erik to the Resilience team as we develop our third-party risk management software solutions to help enterprises manage their vendor ecosystem," said Vishaal "V8" Hariprasad, Co-Founder and CEO of Resilience. "Erik has been a driving force behind some of the most innovative solutions in technology from virtualization to the digital transformation of banking. His deep expertise in product innovation and his leadership in scaling technology companies will be invaluable as we continue to shape how enterprise class companies approach security decisions and improve their resilience to losses."

Erik Wrobel earned his undergraduate degree in business from Copenhagen Business School and his MBA from Middlebury College at Monterey. Originally from Denmark, he now resides in San Francisco with his family.

"Throughout my career I've focused on building platforms that turn complex data into clear, actionable business value," said Wrobel. "Resilience is uniquely positioned to solve the fragmented nature of cyber risk by bridging the gap between security technology and financial exposure. I am incredibly energized by the opportunity to scale this vision and provide leaders with the holistic tools they need to navigate an increasingly interconnected and risky digital world."

Resilience helps Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), Chief Risk Officers (CROs), and Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) measure and manage their risk holistically, so that leaders can make the best possible decisions around their cybersecurity roadmap and risk program. More than ten percent of companies in the US with more than a billion dollars in revenue rely on Resilience to help them understand the value at risk within their organization and in the technology ecosystem that powers their business.

To learn more, visit www.cyberresilience.com

Follow Resilience on LinkedIn

About Resilience

Resilience helps organizations become cyber resilient to material losses by staying ahead of bad actors. Founded by experts from across the highest tiers of the US military and intelligence communities – and built by prominent leaders and innovators from the cybersecurity, technology, and insurance industries – Resilience is the world's first cyber risk company that offers risk quantification software, cybersecurity experts, and highly rated insurance in integrated solutions purpose-built for large and middle-market organizations.

Resilience is proud to be backed by leading technology investment firms, including General Catalyst, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Intact Ventures, Founders Fund, CRV, and Shield Capital. With headquarters in San Francisco, Resilience is globally dispersed, with teams in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Toronto, London, Milan, Madrid, Stockholm, Rotterdam and Dublin. Resilience offers insurance coverage through its licensed and appointed insurance agents and security services through its expert security team. The Resilience Solution is available through all broker partners to clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Europe.

SOURCE Resilience