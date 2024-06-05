Erika Manzera Severely Injured in 18-wheeler Accident on Highway 71

COLUMBUS, Texas, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, is reporting on an 18-wheeler accident that occurred on April 5, 2024, around 8:00 p.m. along Highway 71 in Columbus, TX . One person, Erika Manzera, sustained injuries in the incident.

Details About the Columbus Truck Accident:

The collision took place at the intersection of Highway 71 and Crossroads Boulevard.

Preliminary statements from authorities suggest that 22-year-old Erika Manzera was traveling southbound on Highway 71 in a Honda Civic. According to reports, at the intersection with Crossroads Boulevard, a northbound tractor-trailer allegedly failed to yield at the crossover after executing a left turn. Consequently, Manzera's vehicle collided with the truck, resulting in her sustaining serious injuries.

The accident is currently under investigation. No other information is available at this time.

