Lummus and InnoVent Renewables Partner to Accelerate Global Deployment of Tire Pyrolysis Technology

Next phase of partnership will increase global availability of circular solution to reduce tire waste and environmental impact

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, and InnoVent Renewables, a leader in sustainable tire recycling, today announced the signing of a master cooperation agreement (MCA) to jointly license and deploy InnoVent's proprietary continuous tire pyrolysis technology worldwide.

"This agreement marks the next phase of our partnership with InnoVent, as we work together to scale and advance a proven circular technology," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology. "It also reflects our continued commitment to reducing tire waste and building on Lummus' legacy of collaborating with technology innovators to solve complex sustainability challenges."

Earlier this year, Lummus and InnoVent signed a memorandum of understanding, and the MCA solidifies the strategic partnership between the two companies. Under the MCA, Lummus will serve as the exclusive global licensor of InnoVent's tire pyrolysis technology, which transforms end-of-life tires into valuable products such as pyrolysis oil, gas, carbon black, and steel. The collaboration will also integrate Lummus' downstream processing technologies to enhance the value of fuel and chemical outputs.

"We are excited to move forward with Lummus in this next phase of our partnership," said Vibhu Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of InnoVent Renewables. "Lummus' complimentary portfolio of technologies and their global presence will be instrumental in scaling up and addressing the environmental and public health challenge posed by the more than one billion end-of-life tires disposed each year."

InnoVent's technology offers a scalable, end-to-end solution for converting ELT into sustainable fuels and high-value petrochemicals, from pre-processing through purification. The company currently operates a commercial facility in Monterrey, Mexico, capable of processing up to one million passenger tires annually, with plans to expand capacity.

About Lummus Technology

Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing technology solutions that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. We license process technologies in clean fuels, renewables, petrochemicals, polymers, gas processing and supply lifecycle services, catalysts, proprietary equipment and digitalization to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

About InnoVent Renewables

InnoVent Renewables is a technology and operating company deploying its continuous pyrolysis technology, to convert waste (end-of-life) tires into valuable fuels and chemicals. To learn more about InnoVent Renewables, visit www.innoventrenewables.com.

