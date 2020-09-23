ERI's Annual Therapies in the School Conference Goes Virtual in 2020

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Resources, Inc. a leading provider of continuing education courses for physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech pathologists, and special educators will offer this year's Therapies in the School Conference as a live webinar on November 19 and 20, 2020. Therapists can register for the two-day conference online and are encouraged to sign-up before September 30, 2020 to receive a reduced rate of $375.

Conference faculty are working hard to make the program pertinent to school-based therapists around the country, whether working in person, hybrid or fully remote and are updating their information in real time to reflect the changes happening. Now in its 21st year, the conference is attended by hundreds of therapists and focuses on meaningful therapeutic treatment and strategies to help children inside and outside the classroom. This year's format enables therapists who have been prohibited by travel to participate.

"For 21 years, ERI's Therapies in the School Conference has brought together school-based therapists and renowned, expert speakers," said Carol Loria, President and co-founder of Education Resources, Inc. "While this year's conference is virtual, attendees will experience the same world-class learning and leave with new therapeutic innovations, practical tools, and evidence-based research that will bring their practice to the next level."

Speakers include Suzanne Davis Bombria, Sharon Cermak, Sue Cecere, Lauren Holahan, Lillian Savard, Angie Sterling-Orth, Colleen Whiting, Kim Wiggins, Kimberly Wynarczuk, and Emily Zeman. The conference will also include a special virtual yoga session with Anne Buckley-Reen.

This year's topics include essential information addressing present-day circumstances including adapting school-based practices to telehealth, integrating trauma-informed treatment strategies (including COVID-19) into practice, evaluating participation, applying best practices for school-based learning, supporting students with sensory processing disorder using the STAR frame of reference, and much more.

During the conference, ERI will present the "Excellence in Creative School-Based Therapy Award" to a therapist or assistant for significant contributions to school- based therapy and award a scholarship to a therapist new to school-based practice.

