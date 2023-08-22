ERLING HAALAND BECOMES MIDEA BRAND AMBASSADOR

News provided by

Midea & Midea Group

22 Aug, 2023, 06:00 ET

  • Manchester City's Erling Haaland has today been announced as an Official Brand Ambassador for home appliances giant, Midea
  • The ambassador agreement is an extension of Midea's Official Partnership with Manchester City that began in January 2020

MANCHESTER, England, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea, one of the world's leading and largest home appliances producer has today announced Manchester City striker Erling Haaland as its Official Global Brand Ambassador. 

Today's announcement is the latest extension of Midea and Manchester City's successful partnership that began in January 2020 and recently renewed in May this year. To date, the partnership has engaged millions of global fans with award-winning activations. 

To celebrate Erling becoming an Official Brand Ambassador, Midea and Manchester City have today launched a video campaign that brings to life the brand's mantra, 'make yourself at home' by showcasing Erling's use of Midea products within a tranquil home environment to find balance and the needed 'power' for his second home, the Etihad Stadium.

The leading home appliance brand will continue to collaborate with City's treble winner for future seasons, connecting Erling's fanbase with Midea customers and football fans globally, through a variety of content campaigns, as well as exclusive merchandise giveaways and other digital activities.

Erling Haaland said, "Midea is a proud partner of Manchester City and I've enjoyed being part of campaigns during my time with the club so far. I've noticed the Midea logo across the Etihad Stadium and having learned about their size and ambitions, I am pleased to become a Global Brand Ambassador today. The first video we shot a few weeks ago was really fun and I am looking forward to working together moving forwards."

Eric Wang, President, Midea Group's Smart Home Business said, "Erling Haaland is a household name, a player the entire world is looking at and talking about. He is so humble yet so powerful, and at 23 years old has such a potential to still be unleashed – similar to our Midea brand. We're so delighted to kick off our partnership with him today."

About Midea & Midea Group

Midea is one of over 10 brands within the Smart Home Business of Midea Group.

Midea Group, established in 1968, is a leading global high-technology company ranked #278 on the 2023 Fortune Global 500 list, and one of the world's largest home appliance manufacturing companies which businesses go beyond smart home appliances. In early 2021 the company streamlined its core units into five high-growth business pillars to pave the new future growth path: Smart Home, Electro-Mechanical, Building Technologies, Robotics & Automation and Digital Innovation.

All businesses of Midea Group are striving for one credo: #HumanizingTechnology

The Midea brand believes in providing surprisingly-friendly solutions by adopting a consumer-centric and problem-solving approach. Going above and beyond for the future, constantly exploring and inventing to meet the ever-changing demand of our consumers – enabling them to "make yourself at home".

Midea Group's globally 40 production centers and approximately 166,000 employees in more than 200 countries and regions generated an annual revenue of more than USD 51.39billion in 2022. Its 31 worldwide innovation centers and the strong commitment to R&D have resulted in more than 80,000 granted patents to-date.

www.midea.com
www.midea.com/global/ManchesterCity
www.midea-group.com 

Contact

Brando Brandstaeter
Head of Global Brand Management & Communication
Midea Group's International Business Division
[email protected] 

Melissa Fenlon
Head of Marketing Communications
City Football Group
[email protected] 

SOURCE Midea & Midea Group

Erling Haaland é o novo embaixador da Midea

ERLING HAALAND WIRD MIDEA-BOTSCHAFTER

