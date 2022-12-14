Erlon's 20-Year Relationship with The Cashion Company Yields Extraordinary Results in Customer Service

WESTBROOK, Maine, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance Automation Group, the developers of iAutomate: Erlon Surety and The Cashion Company, now entering into its third decade working together in the advancement of the surety industry, have forged a lasting partnership based on mutual focus on customer service and long-term relationships.

As president of the National Association of Surety Bond Producers in 2003, it was evident to Matt Cashion that advanced technology in surety automation was the way of the future to help optimize efficiencies for The Cashion Company. As a result, this would enable the agency to provide its customers with exceptional customer service and to also afford them the ability to keep up with the ever-changing needs in the surety industry. That same year, Mr. Cashion selected iAutomate: Erlon Surety to achieve his surety automation goals.

"Erlon Surety has solved the key elements that lead to a healthy and productive relationship with our customers, this means our customers can count on us to take care of all their bonding needs so that they can stay focused on being successful contractors," says Matt Cashion, president of The Cashion Company.

Insurance Automation Group continues to focus on delivering enterprise-class surety automation solutions that meet the individual needs of bond-only agencies to the majority of the top ten insurance brokers. It does this by consistent collaboration with all its clients, prompt and ongoing innovation, and by implementing cutting-edge IT managed services for the delivery of its solutions.

"It is valued and forward-thinking clients like Mr. Cashion that help us confirm Erlon Surety continues to be the premier surety bond automation solution available on the market. We take great pride in not only producing a solution that can dramatically impact a business and its customers, but also developing close relationships with our clients that result in mutual success," says Jeff Bucci of Insurance Automation Group.

About Insurance Automation Group

Insurance Automation Group, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Workgroup Technology Partners, a provider of advanced technology solutions and services headquartered in Westbrook, Maine. The Insurance Automation Group develops software automation solutions for surety bonding and health care cost-containment and recovery. For more information about Insurance Automation Groups products and services, please visit: https://www.insuranceautomationgroup.com/, https://www.iautomatesurety.com/

About The Cashion Company

At The Cashion Company Insurance and Bonding, LLC, we are committed to honesty, integrity and excellence. Since our founding in 1975 by Knight Cashion, we have strived to ensure our clients receive the best possible insurance services. Our team of professionals offer personalized customer support and advice. Find out more about what we can do by contacting one of our professional consultants. For more information about The Cashion Company, please visit: https://www.cashionco.com/

