Ernesta Opens Location on Long Island's Gold Coast

The Custom Rug Brand Expands to Manhasset, N.Y., Supporting Both the Design Community and Consumers Across Long Island's North Shore

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernesta, the innovative home design brand redefining the rug-buying experience with designer-quality, custom-sized rugs, opens its Manhasset, NY showroom among the luxury boutiques of Northern Boulevard on Long Island's North Shore. The 1,627 square-foot space reflects the distinct design sensibility of the Gold Coast community, while also providing a resource for customers across Long Island and the Hamptons.

Image: Ernesta Birmingham, MI

The new showroom provides a hands-on environment where visitors can explore a wide range of wool, natural fiber, and performance rugs while receiving tailored guidance from Ernesta's team. Designed as a resource for both consumers and the trade, the space includes a dedicated lounge for one-on-one consultations. Ernesta Manhasset also provides white-glove delivery and installation, along with expanded customization options such as stair runners, corner shapes, fireplace cutouts, and more.

"We've seen growing demand in this market, particularly from clients moving between the city and the East End who want something that feels both tailored and highly functional," said Jennifer Parker, Chief Sales Officer at Ernesta. "They're not looking for off-the-shelf solutions, but something made specifically for their space — this showroom allows us to bring that level of customization and support to life."

Founded in 2022, Ernesta has quickly emerged as a category leader, offering designer-quality, custom rugs with to-the-inch sizing in as little as two weeks. The Manhasset showroom marks the brand's seventh location, reflecting a measured approach to expansion centered on a personalized omnichannel shopping and design experience.

Ernesta Manhasset is located at 1522 Northern Boulevard, and is now open Monday - Saturday 10:00 am to 6:00 pm and Sunday 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. For more information about Ernesta Manhasset and its offerings, visit https://www.ernestarugs.com/locations/manhasset.

About Ernesta

Ernesta is an innovative home design brand on a mission to support consumers and designers with designer-quality, custom-sized rugs that will easily elevate any room. Ernesta offers to-the-inch sizing, a curated assortment, and dedicated support. They believe that the right-sized rug in the right material and construction is the foundation for expert design.

With Ernesta's simple and streamlined experience, customers can see and feel samples delivered in person or in an Ernesta showroom, and receive their custom-sized rug delivered in as little as 2 weeks. Select markets also offer additional customization options, including stair runners, corner shapes, fireplace cutouts, and more. Designers also enjoy exclusive perks through Ernesta's trade program. Recognized by Good Housekeeping as a 2025 Home Renovation Awards winner, Ernesta is setting a new standard in home design.

SOURCE Ernesta