Ernesta Opens Newest Retail Location in Ardmore, Pennsylvania

The custom rug brand, Ernesta, further expands its retail presence, offering tailored, design-driven experience to Suburban Square

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom rug brand, Ernesta, announces the opening of its newest showroom in Ardmore, Pennsylvania. Located within Suburban Square, a premier open-air retail, dining, and lifestyle destination on Philadelphia's Main Line, the showroom sits among a mix of upscale retail and dining offerings. The location provides an ideal setting for Ernesta's growing retail footprint, serving as a resource for consumers and designers in the greater Philadelphia area.

Ernesta Showroom in Manhasset, NY.

The Ernesta Ardmore showroom offers a hands-on environment to explore the brand's full assortment of wool, natural fiber, and performance rugs. The space is designed to support a highly personalized experience, with tailored guidance and one-on-one consultations from Ernesta's in-store team, as well as a dedicated lounge area for tailored design discussions. The new location also provides white-glove delivery and installation, along with expanded customization options such as stair runners, corner shapes, fireplace cutouts, and more.

"Ardmore represents an important step in our expanding retail footprint," said Jennifer Parker, Chief Sales Officer at Ernesta. "The new showroom allows us to bring our tailored approach to the Greater Philadelphia Area – offering a more personal, hands-on experience where clients and designers alike can create something truly tailored to their space with the support and expertise our team is known for."

Founded in 2022, Ernesta has quickly emerged as a leader in the category, offering designer-quality, custom-sized rugs in as little as two weeks. The Ardmore showroom marks the brand's eighth location, reflecting a measured approach to expansion centered on a personalized omnichannel shopping and design experience.

Ernesta Ardmore is located at 41 Coulter Ave, and is now open Monday - Saturday 10:00 am to 6:00 pm and Sunday 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. For more information about Ernesta Ardmore and its offerings, visit https://www.ernestarugs.com/locations/ardmore.

About Ernesta

Ernesta is an innovative home design brand on a mission to support consumers and designers with designer-quality, custom-sized rugs that will easily elevate any room. Ernesta offers to-the-inch sizing, a curated assortment, and dedicated support. They believe that the right-sized rug in the right material and construction is the foundation for expert design.

With Ernesta's simple and streamlined experience, customers can see and feel samples delivered in person or in an Ernesta showroom, and receive their custom-sized rug delivered in as little as 2 weeks. Select markets also offer additional customization options, including stair runners, corner shapes, fireplace cutouts, and more. Designers also enjoy exclusive perks through Ernesta's trade program. Recognized by Good Housekeeping as a 2025 Home Renovation Awards winner, Ernesta is setting a new standard in home design.

SOURCE Ernesta