Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award 2023

News provided by

illycaffè

16 Nov, 2023, 15:46 ET

Coffee takes centre stage at the UN headquarters

Leading industry experts discuss in New York how to protect the future of coffee.

Appeal to the international financial community to invest in the transition to regenerative agriculture through public-private partnerships

Andrea Illy: today we have proof that this model works, it is essential to implement it

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The situations of coffee producing countries around the world vary, but two common factors loom over the future of coffee production: social development and the need to adapt to climate change.

How can the future of coffee be protected today in light of this scenario? This was the topic of the round table organised by illycaffè at the UN Headquarters in New York on the occasion of the Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award 2023, moderated by Vanessa Facenda, editor-in-chief of the magazine Tea & Coffee, which was attended by some of the world's leading experts in the sector: Vanusia Nogueira, Executive Director, International Coffee Organization, Andrea Illy, chairman of illycaffè and co-chair of Regenerative Society Foundation, Jeffrey Sachs, economist and co-chair Regenerative Society Foundation, Oscar Schaps, President of the Latin America division of Trading StoneX Financial Inc. and commodity trader, and Glaucio De Castro, President of Federação dos Cafeicultores do Cerrado Mineiro.

Coffee production has traditionally been a mainstay of agriculture for millions of people living in tropical mountainous areas: about 12.5 million farms, run by small farmers, work on a few hectares of land. Ninety-five per cent of these do not exceed five hectares and 84% have an area of less than two hectares. Coffee producers often have little alternative to growing this product, which creates a considerable dependency for the exports of many countries. However, over the past two decades, low and volatile coffee prices have had a worrying impact on farming communities. According to Coffee Barometer, this is particularly relevant for producers in countries that contribute 15% of global volumes, such as those in Africa and Central America. Now, the remarkable improvements that caffeiculture has nevertheless achieved in recent decades through the process of 'de-commoditisation' - improvements that still have a long way to go before achieving economic, social and environmental sustainability - are at risk of being reversed due to climate change.

The direction that emerged from the round table points towards regenerative agriculture, which has proven to be more resilient and to produce both environmental and health benefits, although it requires investments in the order of USD 10 billion over the next ten years. Therefore, since producer countries do not have sufficient economic-financial capacity, it is necessary to activate private public partnerships that can mobilise international supply chain funds. This is a major challenge, which has already engaged the most important governmental, intergovernmental, non-governmental and private stakeholders for some years now

"For having a future in coffee we need to think about the Planet and the people involved in that. – says Vanusia Nogueira, Executive Director, ICO. "It's part of our responsibility as leaders of this sector to look for alternatives to provide good life to the producers and their families and also to take care of our Planet. It's clear that the challenges are big enough to not be addressed individually but in a collective and pre-competitive effort. Together I believe we can find impactful solutions".

"My morning coffee will never be grown in Central Park but will continue to be grown in Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Ethiopia, Guatemala, Colombia, Vietnam, and elsewhere. A well-managed developing country with access to major markets and international finance can grow very quickly", says economist Jeffrey Sachs. "True economic development aims to transform our society by creating sustainable increases in wellbeing through investments in human capital, physical infrastructure, and business enterprise, all with attention to the preservation of natural capital on which our economy and survival depend. After decades of severe human-induced environmental degradation, we need to transform our economies to the core principles of sustainable development and the regeneration of natural capital. The most basic principle of all is to act for the common good. This means that we must start from cooperation within our communities, our nations, and globally".

"Two things are needed for adaptation to climate change: improved agronomic practices and the renewal of plantations with more resistant varieties. Regenerative agriculture seems to provide an answer to the first need, and I hope that this will become a model for the whole caffeiculture. As far as renewal is concerned, we need to speed up considerably,' says Andrea Illy. 'All this requires supply chain investments that cannot be delayed any longer.

SOURCE illycaffè

Also from this source

Everything is set for the eighth edition of the Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award, And the expert jury who will decide the winner has been confirmed

Everything is set for the eighth edition of the Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award, And the expert jury who will decide the winner has been confirmed

illycaffè has unveiled the jury responsible for determining the recipient of the "Best of the Best" award at the Ernesto Illy International Coffee...

illycaffè is supporting the Lee Ufan retrospective, which is set to take place at the Hamburger Bahnhof - Nationalgalerie der Gegenwart in Berlin

illycaffè, the global coffee brand known for its commitment to sustainable quality and its unique connection to the world of contemporary art, is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.