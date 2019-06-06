Ernst & Young LLP and SailPoint to help organizations transform how they manage digital identities in the workplace

NEW YORK, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) and SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc., a leader in enterprise identity governance, today announced they have entered into a strategic alliance agreement to help organizations transform how they manage the growing number of digital identities in the workplace.

EY US and SailPoint will help their common clients implement on-premise, hosted, and cloud-based identity governance more efficiently, focused on both business and technology requirements while driving decreased cost, risk reduction and an increased focus on return on investment (ROI). There are plans to expand the alliance to additional EY member firms outside the US.

EY US will leverage its ability to scale across organizations and regions, as well as provide cyber managed service capabilities, while SailPoint will provide its identity governance platform, designed to be deployed in the cloud or on-premise. EY US and SailPoint will address digital identity needs for large organizations across a wide range of industries, such as financial services, healthcare, life sciences, energy, consumer products, auto, media, and government and public services sectors.

David Burg, EY Americas Cybersecurity Leader, Advisory says:

"Risk is inevitable, and organizations need to think of it as an enabler – a differentiator in the evolving digital landscape – and proactively address it. Managing digital identities, such as when their people change or shift roles, is a challenge for all large organizations today, especially during acquisitions, divestitures and mergers. Whether it's compliance controls, access requests, automated provisioning, or password management, those functions are at the heart of any enterprise, and we look forward to working with SailPoint to help drive innovation for companies to proactively manage digital identities."

Mark McClain, SailPoint CEO and Co-founder, says:

"SailPoint's comprehensive approach to identity governance, combined with the EY global footprint, will help us to further extend our global reach into more organizations in need of a modern identity governance platform. We look forward to collaborating with EY in the years ahead as we help more organizations achieve their security and compliance goals."

Sam Tang, EY Americas Chief Identify Access Management Architect, says:

"I'm extremely excited to activate this strategic alliance with SailPoint. Our long history of collaboration and innovation can once again help drive cutting edge approaches to managing digital identity."

Darran Rolls, SailPoint CTO, says:

"It is great to be working more closely with EY. When good people come together with great ideas and proven technology, good things happen."

For more information on EY and cybersecurity, visit www.ey.com/en_gl/cybersecurity

Barbara Burgess

EY Media Relations

+1 212 773 1652

barbara.burgess@ey.com

SOURCE EY

Related Links

http://www.ey.com

