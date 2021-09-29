Ernst & Young LLP Appoints Leslie Patterson EY Americas and US Diversity, Equity and Inclusiveness Leader

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) has named Leslie Patterson EY Americas and US Diversity, Equity and Inclusiveness Leader. In her role, Patterson is responsible for driving the organization's DEI strategy, which includes maximizing the diversity of professionals across the Americas region by enhancing the organization's inclusive culture and embedding equitable talent and business practices to create consistent experiences for all.

She leads the organization's anti-racism commitments and efforts in the US, working closely with EY US leadership teams; co-chairs the Americas Inclusiveness Advisory Council; and is a member of the EY US Executive Committee.

"Over the course of her career, Leslie has been dedicated to supporting an inclusive culture at EY. She is committed to creating lifelong relationships with our people and to providing them with opportunities and the tools they need to thrive both personally and professionally. Her work has not only driven meaningful change within EY but also in our communities," said Kelly Grier, EY US Chair and Managing Partner and Americas Managing Partner.

In her 28-year tenure at EY, Patterson helped develop and implement programs and initiatives to promote a culture of inclusion across the EY organization. She supported the formation of the first EY employee resource groups for racially and ethnically diverse professionals and worked on the task force to create the EY LGBT+ professional network.

"In today's world, it's more important than ever to prioritize diversity, equity and inclusion in business, and to lead with empathy, honesty and action. I'm delighted to have the opportunity to further support EY's long-standing commitment to cultivating a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture," added Patterson.

Patterson was previously the US Talent Leader for Diversity & Inclusiveness, where she worked with talent teams and business leaders to consistently execute on the EY DEI strategy. Before that, she served as the Southeast Region Talent Leader, overseeing the development and strategic people processes for more than 6,000 EY professionals across 17 offices and the EY Caribbean practice.

Patterson received a bachelor's in Accounting from Hampton University in Hampton, Virginia, and a master's in Business Administration from Emory University's Goizueta Business School. She is a certified public accountant, licensed in Georgia. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and of the Georgia Society of Certified Public Accountants. In addition, she is a board member at Hampton University, the Atlanta Police Foundation and Trinity School, as well as a member of the Dean's Advisory Board at Emory University's Goizueta Business School. She resides in Atlanta with her husband and three sons.

