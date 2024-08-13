EROAD Advocates for Safer Roads at Fleet Day

Industry Experts and Business Leaders Converge to Advance Fleet Safety, Efficiency and Sustainability at Semi-Annual Event

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EROAD, a global leader in fleet performance management, hosted thousands of industry experts, business and political leaders at its most recent global fleet management conference on Aug. 7, near Auckland, NZ.

With sessions focused on top industry concerns, the economy, and infrastructure, in addition to a 100,000 square foot exhibition space showcasing the latest innovations in technologies for transportation, EROAD's Fleet Day brought experts together to discuss trends and opportunities and drive meaningful change to positively influence fleet management.

Fleet Day's speaker lineup featured more than 15 industry and business experts, including the former Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Sir John Key, who led a session focused on management in a changing economic environment. New Zealand auto racing legend Greg Murphy advised on how to reduce risk through driver training. Technological maturity of fleets and the future of global supply chain were among other areas of focus.

The event featured a vehicle accident simulation, reinforcing the realities that fleet operators and drivers are faced with daily. Additionally, key discussions focused on the evolving EV market and strategies for businesses of all sizes to successfully reduce vehicle emissions.

"Fleet Day has grown from a small regional event, to one of the leading fleet management events in the world," said David Kenneson, Co-CEO of EROAD. "Providing a platform for the industry to build valuable relationships, share best practices, and collectively contribute to advancing our shared goals of safety, efficiency, and sustainability."

EROAD Co-CEO Mark Heine noted how the event offers its attendees the opportunity to gain valuable insights from various groups. "By bringing together diverse perspectives from different sectors of the transportation, economic and safety industries, we are fostering a vibrant community of thought leadership in global fleet management. These collaborative discussions generate innovative ideas to help EROAD develop cutting-edge solutions for customers around the world," Heine added.

"At EROAD, we're committed to helping businesses run safer, greener, more productive fleets. The decisions made by those in attendance at Fleet Day have the potential to significantly influence the future of transportation management. Coming together enables us to learn from one another and leverage that collective experience so we can get there faster," concluded Kenneson.

About EROAD

EROAD provides fleet management solutions to help businesses make real-time decisions from real-time data, so they can run safer, greener, more productive businesses.

EROAD software integrates vehicle data captured from its hardware, IoT devices, sensors, and cameras into a single interface, providing accurate, reliable data served up via simple, intuitive apps. By enabling data-driven fleet management practices, EROAD helps businesses across North America, Australia, and New Zealand to improve safety, ensure compliance, reduce costs, and lessen impact on the environment. Visit eroad.com for more.

SOURCE EROAD