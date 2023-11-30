EROAD and Thermo King® Forge Data Sharing Partnership to Enhance Fleet Management

News provided by

EROAD

30 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

SAN DIEGO and MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EROAD, a leading provider of transportation technology solutions, headquartered in San Diego, and Thermo King, a global leader in sustainable transport temperature control solutions based in Minneapolis, are thrilled to announce their strategic data sharing partnership. This collaboration empowers EROAD to seamlessly integrate with Thermo King's TracKing® telematics equipment, a standard feature on Thermo King Precedent® trailer refrigeration units since 2018.

This integration provides EROAD customers with effortless access to cloud-based, secure data integration, eliminating the need for additional hardware. Customers of both EROAD and Thermo King can now opt in at any time to authorize EROAD to access their Thermo King units, enabling them to visualize temperature data, monitor alarms, and utilize two-way refrigerated micro control, all through the EROAD 360 platform.

Mark Heine, CEO of EROAD, emphasized the significance of this partnership, stating, "This integration and partnership with Thermo King and EROAD helps advance and support our mutual customers and provides the critical insights in reefer control that shippers and carriers need to ensure they are protecting and serving their customers well."

Dominic Hand, vice president of IT and Connected Products at Thermo King, added, "As an innovation and market leader, Thermo King is committed to not only delivering solutions that meet evolving customer and industry needs but also making it easier for customers to manage their fleets economically and reliably."

The collaboration between EROAD and Thermo King underscores their shared commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that enhance fleet management and reefer control capabilities for their valued customers.

About Thermo King

Thermo King – by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator – is a worldwide leader in sustainable transport temperature control solutions. Thermo King has been providing transport temperature control solutions for a variety of applications, including trailers, truck bodies, buses, air, shipboard containers and railway cars since 1938. For more information, visit www.thermoking.com or www.tranetechnologies.com

About EROAD

At EROAD, our mission is to help our customers grow by providing innovative solutions that offer a deep and comprehensive range of highly contextualized data across driver, asset, and load performance. Our solutions deliver robust visibility into critical issues and translate this data into actionable insights, enabling customers to improve their operations. EROAD's hardware and connectivity solutions set the industry standard for accuracy and reliability, significantly enhancing the efficiency and productivity of fleet operations across the transportation, cold chain, and construction segments.

Our unwavering commitment remains focused on creating safer and more sustainable roads for all. EROAD (ERD) is dual listed on the ASX and NZX and boasts a team of nearly 650 professionals located across New Zealand, Australia, and North America.

To learn more about EROAD and our transformative solutions, please visit www.eroad.com.

SOURCE EROAD

Also from this source

EROAD Names Tenured Telematics Leader Karl Weber Executive Vice President of Sales

EROAD Names Tenured Telematics Leader Karl Weber Executive Vice President of Sales

EROAD, a global leader in fleet performance management, today announced the appointment of tenured fleet telematics leader Karl Weber as executive...
EROAD Product Enhancements Enable Improvements in Driver Safety, Operational Transformation, and Tax and Compliance

EROAD Product Enhancements Enable Improvements in Driver Safety, Operational Transformation, and Tax and Compliance

EROAD, a global leader in fleet performance management, today announced a number of product enhancements designed to help fleet customers improve...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.