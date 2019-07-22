ERP Industry Veteran Drew Macbeth Joins Net at Work as NetSuite Practice Director

NEW YORK, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Net at Work, a full-service technology and business consultancy, today announced that Drew Macbeth has joined Net at Work as NetSuite Practice Director. Macbeth brings extensive ERP sales and service experience to the position, and will lead all facets of the practice, from helping define its strategic vision and direction, to client acquisition, implementation and support, with the overarching goal of ensuring that clients are provided with the tools and guidance needed to transform their business.

"Drew's extensive experience leading ERP and cloud-related projects, combined with his smarts, integrity and client-centric philosophy, make him the perfect person to spearhead one of our most strategic business practices," said Alex Solomon, Net at Work's Co-President.

Prior to joining Net at Work, Drew was Vice President Sales for Sage Software where he led a multi-product, multi-channel team of ERP sales and services professionals during his fifteen-year tenure. Drew went on to join MarginPoint, a venture-backed cloud (SaaS) supply chain technology start-up, where he helped launch their sales and services practice. Most recently, Drew led North America sales for a global SAP provider.

"I've watched Net at Work grow over the past 15 years and always admired their business savvy, customer-focused approach and integrity, as they've become one of the leading and most trusted providers of transformative technology solutions for small and mid-market companies," said Macbeth. "I've been constantly impressed with their continuous evolution as a company, as they're always looking for new and better ways to provide more responsive and innovative solutions to their clients. I look forward to leading the NetSuite team and working alongside some of the best people in this business."

About Net at Work

Net at Work provides their clients and Alliance Partner clients, with the vision, leadership and support of a "Virtual CIO." This allows them to focus on their core competencies knowing they can fully rely on Net at Work to implement technology solutions that unleash new levels of efficiency, performance and success.

With experience across virtually every business discipline, the Net at Work team supports over 6,000 organizations in making software, systems and people work together in achieving their core objectives. Their comprehensive range of services and solutions include ERP, CRM, Employer Solutions, eCommerce, Payments, to Cloud and IT Managed Services. From the company's founding in 1996, Net at Work has garnered wide industry recognition as problem-solvers and promise-keepers, which are the foundational principles on which all their client relationships are based, and that their clients say they value the most. For more information, visit www.netatwork.com .

