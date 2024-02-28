Leading First Aid, Infection Control, and Over-the-Counter (OTC) Manufacturer Partners with SMB Technology Advisor Net at Work

Safetec of America will leverage cloud-hosted Sage X3 ERP from Net at Work to streamline operations and better serve its customers.

NEW YORK , Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Safetec of America, a leading manufacturer of infection control, OTC and first aid products, has selected Net at Work for next-generation technology solutions to streamline operations and better serve its customers. One of North America's largest technology advisors for small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs), Net at Work will provide Safetec with Sage X3 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software hosted in the cloud via Cloud at Work, a Net at Work sister company, the premier cloud platform for Sage. Cloud at Work provides secure cloud services for Sage X3 to enable dynamic scaling, performance, best-in-class availability, turnkey compliance and disaster recovery.

"Our relationship with Net at Work supports Safetec's continued growth," said Safetec Chief Financial Officer Andrew Schoeppich. "In partnership with Net at Work, we plan to implement a next-generation ERP system that will allow Safetec to continue to meet all of the FDA's stringent requirements and speed up the entire production process for our Made-in-America products. The implementation will not only boost our competitive position in the marketplace, but also will help us to help our customers be more successful."

From its FDA-regulated facilities in Buffalo, New York, Safetec has been making over-the-counter, first aid, personal care, infection and spill control products for 32 years. The manufacturer recognized the limitations within its legacy business system, which lacked integration, required numerous overlapping manual processes and could not support Safetec's continued growth. With Net at Work and Sage X3 solutions, Safetec will automate manufacturing, quality and inventory processes to create new efficiencies.

Schoeppich said the company's new ERP system will better orchestrate Safetec's entire production cycle, allowing them to more accurately assess raw material needs, reduce compliance paperwork and better monitor real-time production. With Net at Work and Sage X3, Safetec will:

Streamline inventory management and the creation of production schedules

Improve accessibility to the ERP system from anywhere that has an internet connection and from any device

Reduce the need for standalone, manual Excel spreadsheets

Optimize inventory levels to prevent shortages or excess inventory

Strengthen and automate quality control processes

Improve customer service by providing customers with more accurate information on expected production and shipping dates

Access and track more detailed and real-time production data

Digitize production records and other key documents

"Net at Work is honored and grateful that Safetec selected us to guide and empower its next-generation ERP initiative, which underscores the company's trust in our team to successfully provide this transformative project," said Samantha Marshall, Net at Work's Sage X3 practice director. "Both of our companies have been leaders in our respective fields for more than 25 years and share similar customer-driven core values. Net at Work is committed to elevating Safetec to new heights of success with Sage X3."

About Net at Work

Founded in 1996, Net at Work is one of North America's largest SMB technology advisors. The award-winning consultancy offers a rich portfolio of next-generation technology, industry expertise and services to help organizations derive value from the transformative benefits of technology. Through the integration of ERP, HCM and/or CRM solutions, Net at Work builds unique, industry-specific digital operations platforms that enable companies to compete more effectively in today's digital economy. For more information, visit www.netatwork.com.

About Safetec

Buffalo, New York-based manufacturer Safetec of America has led the fight against preventable infections and cross-contamination with its EPA-registered infection control, first aid and over-the-counter products since its inception in 1992. The life sciences company is dedicated to protecting people and keeping communities safe with products it proudly makes in America. From its FDA-regulated facilities with a growing team of more than 125 employees, Safetec manages all aspects of the business – from product ideology and chemistry testing to manufacturing, marketing, sales and distribution. Safetec sells its high-quality infection control, first aid, personal care and spill control products through distributors and wholesalers to end users, keeping employees, patients and communities safe.

