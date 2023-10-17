ERP LOGIC ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF LBSi ACQUISITION

DALLAS, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ERP Logic, a Texas HQ digital solutions company, announced it has successfully completed integration of LBSi, an SAP Business One Partner. LBSi was acquired by ERP Logic in September of 2022.

The acquisition was a significant milestone in ERP Logic's growth and expansion strategy in the B1 market space. As per ERPL spokesperson, acquisition of LBSi added complementary expertise to ERP Logic's SAP portfolio and increased capabilities to provide comprehensive solutions to their customers.

SOURCE ERP Logic