ERS electronic Introduces Bernd Krafthoefer as The Americas Sales and Marketing Director

MUNICH, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Krafthoefer will be based in Dallas, Texas. As ERS Americas' Sales and Marketing Director, Mr. Krafthoefer will oversee ERS electronic America's customer accounts.



Mr. Krafthoefer has held worldwide sales and marketing positions with Texas Instruments, Diodes Inc., ams AG and Active-Semi (now Qorvo). For 20 years, Mr. Krafthoefer successfully drove product roadmaps, enabled worldwide sales teams on new products, and managed customer accounts and overall product life cycles.



Mr. Krafthoefer graduated with a BSc in Electrical Engineering from the University of Applied Sciences in Lübeck, Germany.



"We are delighted to welcome Bernd Krafthoefer to our family. Mr. Krafthoefer is a proven sales and marketing expert. He has performed impressively in all his previous positions. We are confident that his broad and vast experience in the semiconductor and power management market will help ERS to continue on its successful growth path," says Laurent Giai-Miniet, CEO & CSMO of ERS electronic GmbH.



"I am delighted to join ERS' sales leadership team. High precision and temperature accuracy in wafer testing and warpage adjustment in advanced packaging are key to semiconductor manufacturing, and ERS plays a critical role in this space. I want to continue to write this success story together with the ERS team," says Bernd Krafthoefer, ERS electronic America Sales and Marketing Director.



