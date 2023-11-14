ERS electronic introduces "High Power Dissipation" Thermal Chuck System, which can dissipate up to 2.5kW at -40°C for Embedded Processors, DRAM and NAND wafer test

MUNICH, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ERS electronic, the industry leader in the market of thermal management solutions for semiconductor manufacturing, is introducing its latest "High Power Dissipation" Thermal Chuck System. The technology enables accurate and powerful temperature control of a DUT while performing tests of high-end CPUs, GPUs, and high parallelism DRAM devices in the temperature range between -60°C and +200°C.

High Power Dissipation” is the newest thermal chuck system from ERS electronic, suited for wafer test of complex processors and DRAM and NAND devices.
During temperature wafer probing of complex embedded processors, such as CPUs and GPUs for machine learning, artificial intelligence or data centers, and high parallelism tests, like DRAM and NAND, a very large amount of power needs to be dissipated to avoid overheating. ERS's new "High Power Dissipation" System can dissipate wattage up to 2.5kW at -40°C on a 300 mm chuck, thereby allowing the testing of single dies as well as tests with full wafer contact. As an added option, the system comes with an industry-best temperature uniformity of ±0.2°C at -40°C, going down to even ±0.1°C between -20°C and +85°C, making it ideal for the testing of sensors.

The thermal chuck consists of several sections that can be controlled individually, thanks to ERS's patented PowerSense software. When power is applied to the wafer, it immediately detects the increasing heat and reacts quickly by cooling down the affected area.
To achieve the lightning-fast dissipation coupled with the high temperature uniformity, ERS's new thermal chuck system comes with a chiller cooled with liquid instead of air.

"For the "High Power Dissipation" system, we made a conscious decision to use engineered fluids, as they allow us to meet the dissipation requirements of the targeted applications. For all other major wafer test operations, we continue to favor air as a coolant," says Klemens Reitinger, CTO of ERS electronic. "What sets our solution apart is not only the exceptional dissipation performance at cold temperatures, but also that it can be combined with an unparalleled temperature uniformity of ±0.1°C. We are working on additional features for this system, which will improve dissipation performance and section monitoring even further, thereby allowing a full dynamic control."

"ERS's "High Power Dissipation" thermal chuck system is solving a significant issue that occurs during the testing of high-end processors and DRAM & NAND devices," says Liang Wang, Vice President of Shanghai Jinni. "As the demand for these IC's continue to grow, we expect a strong interest for this system from our Chinese customers, which is why we already have it installed here in our common lab with ERS in Shanghai for customer evaluations and demonstrations."

The High Power Dissipation Chuck System is available to order now.

ERS electronic GmbH has been providing innovative thermal test solutions for the semiconductor industry for more than 50 years. The company has gained an outstanding reputation with its fast and accurate air cool-based thermal chuck systems for wafer probing and its thermal debonding and warpage adjustment tools for FOWLP/PLP.

