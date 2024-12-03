ERShares Crossover ETF (XOVR) Announces SpaceX as Its Top Holding

Groundbreaking, First and Only ETF, Revolutionizes Private Equity Access for Retail Investors

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EntrepreneurShares (ERShares), a trailblazer in entrepreneurial and disruptive investment strategies, has made history with the acquisition of SpaceX as the top holding in its ERShares Crossover ETF (Nasdaq: XOVR). This marks XOVR's first private equity investment, heralding a new era for ETFs by blending public and private equities into a single, liquid fund. Relaunched on NASDAQ on August 29, 2024, XOVR uniquely provides investors with access to private equity—an asset class traditionally reserved for institutional and accredited investors.

With assets under management (AUM) that will be capped at $500 million, XOVR democratizes private equity by combining daily liquidity, diversification, and ease of access for both retail and institutional investors.

A Milestone in Private Equity Access

Dr. Joel Shulman, Founder & CIO of ERShares and Babson College professor, expressed excitement over the SpaceX acquisition:

"We are thrilled to announce our inaugural private equity purchase, making SpaceX the largest weight in XOVR. Private equity has historically been an exclusive domain, limited by illiquidity, lock-ups, and significant barriers to entry. XOVR breaks these barriers, offering unprecedented access to a previously untouchable asset class."

XOVR allocates over 85% of its holdings to the Entrepreneur 30 Total Return Index (ER30TR) and up to 15% to private equities like SpaceX, delivering a balanced portfolio that capitalizes on entrepreneurial growth.

Demonstrated Performance

The proprietary ER30TR Index, founded in 2005, has consistently outperformed major indices with a total return of 2036% (as of 12/1/2024), compared to:

S&P 500: 640%

Dow 30: 599%

Russell 1000 Growth: 938%

Disclosure: While past performance does not guarantee future results, ERShares' innovative approach has an established 20 year track record of identifying exceptional growth opportunities.

XOVR: The ETF for Visionary Growth Investors

Key features of XOVR include:

Unmatched Access: Exposure to both public and private equity within a single ETF.

Exposure to both public and private equity within a single ETF. Daily Liquidity: Tradeable on major U.S. brokerages, providing flexibility uncommon in private equity.

Tradeable on major U.S. brokerages, providing flexibility uncommon in private equity. Transparency: Valued at net asset value (NAV) for accurate pricing.

Valued at net asset value (NAV) for accurate pricing. Ease of Entry: No minimum investment, making private equity accessible to all investors.

Eva Ados, COO & Chief Investment Strategist at ERShares, emphasized XOVR's transformative impact:

"XOVR represents a paradigm shift in the ETF market, combining public and private equities to address a critical unmet need. The inclusion of SpaceX further enhances its appeal, providing retail investors a rare opportunity to gain exposure to pre-IPO growth."

A Philosophy Rooted in Entrepreneurial Excellence

ERShares' proprietary Entrepreneur Factor® (EF) model, built on 25 years of research at Babson College (#1 in entrepreneurship), evaluates over 18 attributes of entrepreneurial leadership, including management quality, innovation, and profitability. This model has been instrumental in identifying early-stage opportunities like Nvidia, Amazon, and Tesla.

With the addition of private equities XOVR ETF now enables retail investors to participate in the wealth creation early in the company's life cycle. This is the most dynamic, highest growth phase of a company's life cycle when wealth creation accelerates.

"By investing in entrepreneurial companies, we're investing in the future of the global economy," said Dr. Shulman. "With XOVR, we're focused on the next wave of 'Magnificent 7' companies poised to disrupt industries and drive growth. Institutional and high net worth investors have traditionally held an advantage over retail investors. Now, as the rich get richer, retail investors can get richer too."

For more information, visit entrepreneurshares.com.

Disclosures:

Investing involves risk, including potential loss of principal. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

SOURCE ERShares