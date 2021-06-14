ERT Improves Patient Compliance in Cardiac Studies with Home Blood Pressure Service

"High quality blood pressure data is critical evidence in many types of clinical trials, and our customers rely on us to provide the innovations that deliver it, whether the assessment is conducted in-clinic or remotely," said Ellen Street, Product Line Executive of Cardiac Safety Solutions at ERT. "By offering blood pressure collection at home, we increase patient compliance and the frequency of data collection for better safety assessment."

ERT's specialized software secures BP data capture, ensuring higher quality data for confident decision making than other self-reported home blood pressure collection options. ERT's easy-to-use monitor and tailored application with built-in workflow ensure the patient follows instructions for accurate data collection from their home, then sends real-time patient data for immediate investigator review.

"In the traditional setting of a physician's office, blood pressure collection can be influenced by a 'white coat effect' in which a patient's reaction to the visit causes a rise in blood pressure," stated Street. "This is another one of the reasons we recommend home blood pressure monitoring in addition to in-clinic. It can actually yield more accurate data."

ERT is the market leader in cardiac safety solutions, providing clinically validated solutions and the experience and expertise to support cardiac safety needs for all phases of clinical trials. As ERT merges with Bioclinica, the joint company's combined industry expertise and market leadership will drive its commitment to provide complete solutions to enable high quality, clinical-grade endpoint data collection in traditional, hybrid, and decentralized clinical trials.

For more information on ERT's remote BP monitoring service, visit ert.com/cardiac-safety/.

