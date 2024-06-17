Ervey Gomez-Garcia Killed in Truck Accident on U.S. 181 Outside San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, reports on a truck accident that occurred on April 2, 2024, shortly after 6:00 a.m. along U.S. Highway 181 in Bexar County, TX . The crash claimed the life of 49-year-old Ervey Gomez-Garcia.

Details About the Bexar County Truck Accident:

According to authorities, Gomez-Garcia was traveling southeast in a Ford F-150 pickup truck on U.S. 181 at the West Laguna Road intersection when the accident occurred.

Officials indicate that a Kenworth Truck towing a Hyundai van on W. Laguna Road allegedly entered the intersection at an unsafe time and failed to yield the right of way to highway traffic as required by a stop sign. This led to a collision between the left side of the truck and the front-end of Gomez-Garcia's pickup.

Gomez-Garcia sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision and later passed away at a local medical facility. No other injuries have been reported in connection with this incident.

