ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP ATTORNEYS POOJA NAIR AND KENNETH HSU NAMED TOP MINORITY ATTORNEYS

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP announced that Partner Pooja Nair and Associate Kenneth Hsu have been named as top minority leaders in a special feature published this week by the Los Angeles Business Journal. This honor spotlights minority attorneys who are profoundly impactful on the legal scene and serve as trusted advisors in Southern California.

"It's a great honor to have Pooja and Kenny receive this prestigious recognition," says Co-Managing Partner Randall Leff. "Their exceptional commitment to our clients and the legal profession is a reflection of the high caliber of talent we nurture at Ervin Cohen & Jessup."

Ms. Nair is a dedicated business litigator specializing in the food and beverage industry. She advises clients on false advertising, employment, trade secrets, partnership disputes, contract negotiations, and real estate litigation matters. She actively contributes to the Los Angeles community by serving as a board member for the L.A. Music and Arts School and the Harvard Club of Southern California. Key recent achievements include obtaining a jury verdict on behalf of plaintiffs in a financial elder abuse real estate matter, and playing a significant role in a theft by false pretenses and breach of oral contract jury trial resulting in a multi-million dollar jury verdict.

Mr. Hsu focuses his practice on complex business and corporate litigation in federal and state courts. He represents a diverse range of companies in class actions, contract disputes, shareholder disputes, and other complex litigation matters. According to the Los Angeles Business Journal, "Hsu's notable achievements include his role in representing the CEO of a technology company in a nine-day arbitration, achieving a complete victory against claims of breach of contract and negligent misrepresentation."

