Ervin Cohen & Jessup Bolsters Real Estate Finance and EB-5 Capabilities with Partner Jonathan Bloch

June 26, 2023

Bloch has negotiated and closed over $1.4 billion in real estate transactions

LOS ANGELES , June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonathan Bloch, a nationally recognized leader in the highly competitive market of EB-5 financing, has joined the real estate practice at the Beverly Hills-based business law firm Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP.

Bloch, who began work with the firm last week, has a diversified legal practice representing high-net-worth individuals, private companies, real estate developers and finance firms. Over the course of the last five years, Bloch has negotiated and closed over $1.4 billion in transactions.

"Between his broad range of experience in real estate transactions and his deep, deep knowledge of the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, we couldn't be happier to welcome Jonathan to our team," said Partner and Real Estate Practice Group Co-Chair Joan Velazquez.

Known for deftly handling the most sophisticated and often creative financings, property developers rely on Bloch's productive relationships in the finance community and his deep experience with other capital sources around the country. He is one of a handful of recognized leaders nationally on EB-5 financing, which is a complicated type of alternative financing for large real estate development projects. The EB-5 Program, which is administered by U.S. Customs and Immigration Services (USCIS), provides a method for eligible immigrant investors to become lawful permanent residents by investing substantial capital to finance a business in the United States.

Partner and Real Estate Practice Group Co-Chair Albert Valencia said Bloch came to the firm highly regarded by his clients and colleagues.

"Between our strong real estate bench and Jonathan's command of EB-5 financing among other matters, having him at Ervin Cohen & Jessup is a win-win for our already existing clients and the ones he brings with him," said Valencia.

A lifelong native of Beverly Hills, California, Bloch is active in civic and professional organizations throughout Los Angeles County and California.

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP is a full-service firm that provides a broad range of business-related legal services including corporate law; litigation; intellectual property & technology law; real estate transactions and finance; construction & environmental law; tax planning and controversies; employment law; health care law; bankruptcy, receivership and reorganization; and estate planning. For more information, visit ECJlaw.com.

