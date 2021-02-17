Ervin Cohen & Jessup Elevates Julie Zaligson to Partner and Adds Three New Attorneys

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maintaining its successful pattern of growth, Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP announced today that Real Estate transactional attorney Julie Zaligson has been elevated to Partner and attorneys Sonia Singh, Elliot Chen and Travis Jeffries have joined the Firm.

"We are pleased to promote Julie to Partner in recognition of her legal prowess and dedication to clients," said Co-Managing Partner Randall S. Leff. "We also are happy to welcome these three talented and experienced attorneys to the Firm. This is a really exciting time for ECJ!"

Zaligson has been a member of ECJ's Real Estate Practice Group since 2015. She has extensive experience representing owners, sponsors, developers and borrowers in real estate transactions, including purchases, sales, development projects, financings, loan modifications and joint ventures. Her practice encompasses a broad range of asset classes, such as office buildings, retail and mixed-use projects, hotels, multi-family housing and charter schools. Zaligson also advises clients on related real estate matters, including complex title work and entity formation and structuring. Prior to joining the Firm, Zaligson was in-house counsel at Wireless Capital Partners where her practice focused on lease and easement buyouts.

Singh joins the Firm's Bankruptcy, Receivership and Creditors' Rights Practice Group. Experienced in representing trustees, debtors and individual creditors in Chapter 7 and 11 bankruptcy matters, Singh's areas of focus include prosecuting and defending avoidance actions, dischargeability of debt issues, asset sales and claims disputes. Singh was introduced to bankruptcy law after her first year at UCLA School of Law, when she had the opportunity to intern for the U.S. Trustee Program for the Northern District of California in San Francisco. The following year, she worked as an extern to the Honorable Julia W. Brand, United States Bankruptcy Judge in the Central District of California.

Chen, the newest member of the Firm's Litigation Practice Group , focuses on complex business and corporate litigation. He has represented a wide range of companies, from national retailers to small technology companies, in various intellectual property disputes, contract disputes and other complex litigation matters. While at Duke University School of Law, Chen served as a judicial intern for Special Master Brian H. Corcoran of the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. He also assisted in preparing an appeal for appropriate post-conviction relief as a member of the Wrongful Convictions Clinic.

Jeffries, an experienced commercial real estate attorney, has joined the Firm's Real Estate Practice Group. He advises both individual investors and real estate businesses on a wide variety of commercial real estate matters, including the purchase, sale, financing, leasing and construction of all types of commercial real estate. Jeffries earned his J.D. at The John Marshall Law School where he was recognized with the CALI Award in Real Estate Transactions and Constitutional Law.

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP is a full-service firm that provides a broad range of business-related legal services including, real estate, litigation, corporate, tax, land use, employment, bankruptcy, estate planning, finance, healthcare, intellectual property and technology law. For more information, visit our new website http://www.ecjlaw.com/

