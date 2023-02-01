ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP ELEVATES THREE ATTORNEYS TO PARTNER

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP announced today that it has elevated three of its attorneys to Partner. Litigation attorneys Catherine Veeneman and Amy Russell and real estate attorney Joshua Loeb.

"Cate, Amy and Josh are smart, collaborative and have already proven their ability to provide the firm's clients with the highest level of strategy and service," said Ervin Cohen & Jessup's Co-Managing Partner Barry MacNaughton. "They have the character and expertise that reflects the future of the Firm."

Cate Veeneman's practice focuses on general commercial, employment, food and beverage, and construction litigation. She has represented a broad range of clients, from individuals and companies in the real estate and hospitality industries to national retail companies and lending institutions in class actions and other complex commercial disputes. During law school, Veeneman received an award for "Excellence in Preparation for Trial Practice" from the American Board of Trial Advocates and was a member of the Southern California Law Review.

Amy Russell's practice focuses on general commercial and probate litigation. She has represented clients from a wide range of industries in cases involving issues related to real estate, construction, employment, entertainment, professional malpractice, corporate governance and breach of fiduciary duty. She regularly works in both state and federal court and has experience representing clients at trial, in arbitration and in mediation. During law school, Russell worked as an extern for the Honorable Arthur Alarcón on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and was a member of the Southern California Law Review.

Joshua Loeb's practice focuses on real estate acquisitions and dispositions of all asset classes, as well as the representation of both borrowers and lenders in connection with a variety of real estate financing transactions, including acquisition financing, construction financing, mezzanine loans, loan modifications and restructurings. He also represents developers in connection with the negotiating of construction contracts for commercial office, retail, multi-family and high-end residential properties.

