Ervin Cohen & Jessup Partner Joan Velazquez Among Los Angeles' Preeminent Women Leaders

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP (ECJ) Partner and Co-Chair of its Real Estate practice Joan B. Velazquez has been selected as a nominee for the 'Woman to Watch' Award and recognized in the Los Angeles Business Journal's special supplement. The 2021 Women's Leadership Awards honors the accomplished and impactful women business leaders in the Los Angeles community.

"Joan is a remarkable problem solver and demonstrated deal maker who never loses sight of her clients' business goals," said Co-Managing Partner Randy Leff. "She understands her role is to minimize her client's legal risks while allowing them to realize the business opportunity in every deal."

Velazquez represents real estate owners, developers, investors, lenders, contractors and asset managers in connection with a wide range of projects, including the acquisition, financing, development, leasing, management and sale of commercial real estate. Having structured, documented and closed more than one billion dollars of financing transactions over the past years, she guides clients with distressed properties in successfully restructuring existing debt. Additionally, her tax background gives her a competitive advantage when structuring deals so she can increase the net return to her clients.

In 2021, Velazquez was recognized by Best Lawyers in America as well as SuperLawyers. She received her J.D. from the University of Southern California Law Center where she was a Judicial Extern for the Honorable Justice Otto Kaus.

Information on the Women's Leadership Awards Program available here https://labusinessjournal.com/wsa2021/awardsprogram/.

