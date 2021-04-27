Ervin Cohen & Jessup Partner Vanja Habekovic Among Los Angeles' Most Influential Women Attorneys

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup (ECJ) announced today that Partner Vanja Habekovic is among the honorees in the Los Angeles Business Journal special supplement recognizing the city's most influential women attorneys.

The Journal's Publisher and CEO Josh Schimmels writes "Los Angeles is truly a national leader when it comes to influential women – and the field of law is no exception." The women named in the special issue "have been recognized for exceptional legal skill and achievement across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership as evidenced by the highest professional and ethical standards, and for contributions to the Los Angeles community at large."

"Vanja is a talented lawyer who continues to demonstrate an ability to provide the firm's clients with the highest degree of strategy and service," said Co-Managing Partner Randall S. Leff.

A Partner in the firm's Business & Corporate Tax Department, Habekovic's clients "rely on her dynamic counsel to establish, grow, maintain and sell their businesses and to navigate the important tax consequences that arise when making deals," reports the feature, published today. "Habekovic has a reputation of not only working closely and collaborating with her clients on existing matters, but looks long term to further develop strategies to advance a company's future endeavors. She digs deep to understand the business concerns to ensure business and tax counseling is seamless and comprehensive."

The report adds, "addressing taxation issues as part of a greater business plan helps clients maintain the tax efficiency of organizations and transactional decisions." Habekovic, a Southern California Super Lawyer, advises clients in a variety of industries, including real estate, technology, fashion and restaurants. "She thrives on representing women founders, women executives and women-run businesses, advising and empowering them to not sell themselves short."

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP is a full-service firm that provides a broad range of business-related legal services including corporate law; litigation; intellectual property & technology law; real estate transactions, land use and finance; construction & environmental law; tax planning and controversies; employment law; health care law; bankruptcy, receivership and reorganization; and estate planning. For more information, visit http://www.ecjlaw.com/

