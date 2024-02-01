Ervin Cohen & Jessup Promotes Kenneth Hsu to Partner

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP (ECJ) announced today the promotion of Kenneth Hsu to Partner.

"We are delighted to welcome an exceptional litigator—Kenny—to the partnership," said Barry J. MacNaughton, ECJ's co-managing partner. "His experience strengthens our Litigation team, and his elevation exemplifies our firm's ongoing commitment to advancing professionals within."

Kenneth Hsu, who joined the firm in 2019, focuses his practice on complex business and corporate litigation in federal and state courts. He represents a diverse range of companies in class actions, contract disputes, shareholder disputes, and other complex litigation matters. He was recently named as a top minority leader in a special feature published in January by the Los Angeles Business Journal, highlighting his commitment to his clients and the firm.

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP is a full-service firm that provides a broad range of business-related legal services including corporate law; litigation; intellectual property & technology law; real estate transactions and finance; construction & environmental law; tax planning and controversies; employment law; health care law; bankruptcy, receivership and reorganization; and estate planning. For more information, visit http://www.ecjlaw.com/.

