ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP'S JOAN VELAZQUEZ AND PANTEA YASHAR NAMED LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL WOMEN OF INFLUENCE

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP announced that Partners Joan Velazquez and Pantea Yashar have been selected as honorees by Los Angeles Business Journal's list recognizing the city's most influential women attorneys. The "Women of Influence: Attorneys" list recognizes women lawyers for their exceptional legal skill and achievement as well as their devotion to the business community at large.

As the chair of Ervin Cohen & Jessup's real estate practice, the feature states Velazquez "is a creative problem solver and proven deal maker. She expertly mitigates her clients' legal risks while letting them realize the business opportunity in every deal," the publication continues. Velazquez represents real estate owners, developers, investors, lenders, contractors and asset managers in connection with a wide range of projects, including the acquisition; financing, development; leasing; management and sale of office buildings; industrial parks; mixed-use projects; industrial developments; and hotel/resort projects.

Recently, Velazquez was named a "Commercial Real Estate Visionary" by the Los Angeles Times.

A member of the firm's Litigation Department, Yashar advises on, litigates, and resolves a wide range of real estate and business disputes, focusing on real property and projects in Southern California for large-scale commercial and residential landlords and developers. "From protecting their rights to negotiating resolutions to contentious challenges involving developers, property owners, commercial leaseholders, and buyers and sellers in the nation's most expensive property markets, Yashar brings a strategic handling of complex matters," says the feature. Among Yashar's recent matters has been her work obtaining a favorable settlement for a client filing a lawsuit on behalf of other owners and leaseholders against a public municipality in connection with public nuisance and negligence issues.

Yashar has been recently honored as a "Minority Leader of Influence" by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

