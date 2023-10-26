ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP'S KELLY SCOTT NAMED LEADING LABOR & EMPLOYMENT ATTORNEY

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP announced today that its Partner Kelly Scott has been recognized by Los Angeles Business Journal as a "Leader of Influence: Labor & Employment Attorneys." The Los Angeles Business Journal recognizes the professional achievements of community business leaders of influence by highlighting their milestones and notable contributions to the Los Angeles business community.

"When it comes to the intricacies of employment, a whole additional set of skills is required. The leading employment attorneys and experts in the region have their finger on the ever-changing pulse of labor legislation, the new rules of hiring and firing, and the various trends that they have been tirelessly monitoring and managing for their clients," states the publisher.

Co-Managing Partner Barry MacNaughton adds, "We applaud Kelly for his dedication, expertise, and passion for the law. His inclusion in this guide is a testament to his commitment to clients and the greater business community."

Kelly Scott is a Partner and chair of the firm's Employment Law Department. His areas of practice include representation of employers in all types of employment matters, including class actions, wrongful termination, employment discrimination and harassment, retaliation, wage and hour claims, and various administrative actions. He also provides employers with advice and training for compliance with state, federal and local employment laws.

Scott is an experienced investigator in various types of employment law related complaints and problems, including, but not limited to, discrimination, harassment, retaliation, workplace violence, wage and hour issues, overtime exemptions, employee theft and various allegations of employee misconduct. He is well-versed in pre-employment investigations and background checks, and is frequently active in the interviewing and review process for hiring, terminating and improving the performance of employees.

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP is a full-service firm that provides a broad range of business-related legal services including corporate law; litigation; intellectual property & technology law; real estate transactions and finance; construction & environmental law; tax planning and controversies; employment law; health care law; bankruptcy, receivership and reorganization; and estate planning. For more information, visit http://www.ecjlaw.com/

