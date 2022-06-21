ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP'S POOJA NAIR AND JOSHUA LOEB NAMED TO SUPER LAWYERS RISING STARS LIST

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP announced that the 2022 edition of Southern California Super Lawyers names Partner Pooja Nair and Associate Joshua Loeb as Rising Stars for their exemplary legal talent.

To be featured in this selective list, which includes no more than 2.5 percent of the lawyers in the state, individuals are identified as the top, up-and-coming attorneys in each market who are either 40 years of age or under or who have been practicing law for ten or fewer years.

As Chair of the Firm's Food, Beverage and Hospitality Practice, Nair is a go-to attorney for the food, beverage, and hospitality industries and handles partnership disputes, false advertising claims, employment disputes, and administrative law issues, including the Brown Act and California Public Records Act issues. Nair focuses on finding creative, long-term solutions to the business problems affecting companies of all sizes and industries, and combines litigation experience with a strategic perspective, to ensure that legal decisions make business sense.

Loeb is a real estate transactional attorney. His primary practice focuses on real estate acquisitions and dispositions of all asset classes, as well as the representation of both borrowers and lenders in connection with a variety of real estate financing transactions, including acquisition financing, construction financing, mezzanine loans, loan modifications and restructurings. He also has substantial experience in the preparation and negotiation of construction agreements on the developer's side for the construction of commercial, multi-family and high-end residential properties.

Selections are made by the research team at Super Lawyers, an affiliate of Thomson Reuters. The multi-phase selection process includes a statewide survey of lawyers, independent evaluation of candidates by the attorney-led research staff, and a peer review. For more information, visit superlawyers.com.

