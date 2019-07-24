ERW Steel Pipes & Tubes (2019 Edition): Worldwide Market Analysis & Forecast by Application Sector, Size, Region, and Country, 2014-2024
DUBLIN, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global ERW Steel Pipes and Tubes Market (Value, Volume): Analysis By Application Sector, By Size (Large Diameter - Above 6-inch dia, Small Diameter - Below 6-inch dia), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market has been assessed for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.
The report has covered and analysed the potential of global ERW steel pipe & tube market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.
Global ERW Steel pipes and tubes market is expected to grow mainly due to rapid urbanization in emerging economies, the development of larger projects in construction sectors along with the improvement and expansion of industries.
Leading Steel Pipe manufacturing companies are developing more reliable and long-lasting products which could bear more stress and load and have hard tensile strength. The demand is growing from major developing cities for the construction of infrastructure projects.
Key Topics Covered
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendations
4. Global Steel Sector Outlook
5. Product Overview
6. Market Dynamics
6.1 Market Drivers
6.2 Market Restraints
6.3 Market Trends
7. Competitive Landscape
7.1 Porter's Five Force Analysis
7.2 SWOT Analysis
7.3 Market Share of Global Leading ERW Steel Pipe and Tube Manufacturing companies.
7.4 Production Analysis - Leading ERW Steel Pipe and Tube Manufacturing Companies
8. Global ERW Steel Pipe and Tube Market Analysis
8.1 Global ERW Steel Pipe and Tube Market - By Volume (Thousand Metric Tonnes), 2014-2018
8.2 Global ERW Steel Pipe and Tube Market - By Value (USD Million), 2014-2018
8.3 Global ERW Steel Pipe and Tube Market - By Volume (Thousand Metric Tonnes), 2019-2024
8.4 Global ERW Steel Pipe and Tube Market - By Value (USD Million), 2019-2024
8.5 Global ERW Steel Pipe and Tube Market: Segment Analysis
8.5.1 Global ERW Steel Pipe and Tube Market: By Application Sector - By Volume (Thousand Metric Tonnes), 2014-2024
8.5.2 Global ERW Steel Pipe and Tube Market: By Application Sector - By Value (USD Million Tonnes), 2014-2024
8.5.3 Global ERW Steel Pipe and Tube Market: By Size - By Volume (Thousand Metric Tonnes), 2014-2024
8.5.3 Global ERW Steel Pipe and Tube Market: By Size - By Value (USD Million Tonnes), 2014-2024
9. North America ERW Steel Pipe and Tube Market Analysis
9.1 North America ERW Steel Pipe and Tube Market - By Volume (Thousand Metric Tonnes), 2014-2024
9.2 North America ERW Steel Pipe and Tube Market - By Application, By Volume (Thousand Metric Tonnes), 2014-2024
9.3 North America ERW Steel Pipe and Tube Market - By Size, By Volume (Thousand Metric Tonnes), 2014-2024
9.4 North America ERW Steel Pipe and Tube Market - By Value (USD Million), 2014-2024
9.5 North America ERW Steel Pipe and Tube Market - By Application, By Value (USD Million), 2014-2024
9.6 North America ERW Steel Pipe and Tube Market - By Size, By Value (USD Million), 2014-2024
10. North America ERW Steel Pipe and Tube Market: Country Analysis
10.1 United States ERW Steel Pipe and Tube Market - By Volume (Thousand Metric Tonnes), 2014-2024
10.2 United States ERW Steel Pipe and Tube Market - By Application, By Volume (Thousand Metric Tonnes), 2014-2024
10.3 United States ERW Steel Pipe and Tube Market - By Size, By Volume (Thousand Metric Tonnes), 2014-2024
10.4 United States ERW Steel Pipe and Tube Market - By Value (USD Million), 2014-2024
10.5 United States ERW Steel Pipe and Tube Market - By Application, By Value (USD Million), 2014-2024
10.6 United States ERW Steel Pipe and Tube Market - By Size, By Value (USD Million), 2014-2024
10.7 United States Industrial Statistics
10.8 Canada ERW Steel Pipe and Tube Market - By Volume (Thousand Metric Tonnes), 2014-2024
10.9 Canada ERW Steel Pipe and Tube Market - By Application, By Volume (Thousand Metric Tonnes), 2014-2024
10.10 Canada ERW Steel Pipe and Tube Market - By Size, By Volume (Thousand Metric Tonnes), 2014-2024
10.11 Canada ERW Steel Pipe and Tube Market - By Value (USD Million), 2014-2024
10.12 Canada ERW Steel Pipe and Tube Market - By Application, By Value (USD Million), 2014-2024
10.13 Canada ERW Steel Pipe and Tube Market - By Size, By Value (USD Million), 2014-2024
10.14 Canada Industrial Statistics
10.15 Mexico ERW Steel Pipe and Tube Market - By Volume (Thousand Metric Tonnes), 2014-2024
10.16 Mexico ERW Steel Pipe and Tube Market - By Application, By Volume (Thousand Metric Tonnes), 2014-2024
10.17 Mexico ERW Steel Pipe and Tube Market - By Size, By Volume (Thousand Metric Tonnes), 2014-2024
10.18 Mexico ERW Steel Pipe and Tube Market - By Value (USD Million), 2014-2024
10.19 Mexico ERW Steel Pipe and Tube Market - By Application, By Value (USD Million), 2014-2024
10.20 Mexico ERW Steel Pipe and Tube Market - By Size, By Value (USD Million), 2014-2024
10.21 Mexico Industrial Statistics
11. Europe ERW Steel Pipe and Tube Market Analysis
12. Europe ERW Steel Pipe and Tube Market: Country Analysis
13. Asia-Pacific ERW Steel Pipe and Tube Market Analysis
14. Asia-Pacific ERW Steel Pipe and Tube Market: Country Analysis
15. Company Profiles
15.1 Arcelor Mittal
15.2 NSSMC Corporation
15.3 JFE Steel Corporation
15.4 United States Steel Corp.
15.5 TATA Steel Group
15.6 APL Apollo Ltd.
15.7 EVRAZ
15.8 TENARIS
15.9 Welspun Corp.
15.10 Maharashtra Seamless Limited
