ESA Announces 2026 Recipients of the Interactive Entertainment Impact Awards

Representative Stephanie Bice (R-OK), Representative Jim McGovern (D-MA) and iCivics recognized as champions of the U.S. video game industry

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) today announced the 2026 recipients of the Interactive Entertainment Impact Awards: Representative Stephanie Bice (R-OK), Representative Jim McGovern (D-MA) and iCivics.Established in 2024, the awards celebrate champions of the video game industry and their efforts to enable and leverage the positive impact video games have on society.

"Video games are a meaningful part of everyday life for more than 212 million Americans and a significant economic driver for communities across the country," said ESA President and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis. "This year's Congressional honorees have championed policies that help the U.S. industry thrive, while iCivics uses the power of play to show students how they can engage with democracy to make a difference. All three are champions in the truest sense."

Driving innovation and growth

Reps. Bice and McGovern consistently demonstrate their knowledge of and appreciation for the U.S. video game industry's impact as an economic force and creative powerhouse across the United States. They support policies that protect intellectual property, encourage innovation, and broaden opportunities for education, workforce development and community engagement.

"It is an honor to receive this year's Interactive Entertainment Impact Award from ESA," said Rep. Stephanie Bice. "While serving as a Co-Chair of the Congressional Video Game and Esports Caucus, I have learned about the positive impact video games have on everyday Americans; whether families playing with their kiddos, distant friends playing with each other online, seniors with cognitive abilities, and even veterans who utilize gaming to adapt to post service life. I will continue to support innovation, creativity and a safe online environment."

"I'm truly honored to receive ESA's Interactive Entertainment Impact Award. It has been amazing to watch the video game industry find a home in Massachusetts, where young people in my district have trained at amazing institutions and gone on to become some of the best developers in the world," said Rep. Jim McGovern. "Video games are about so much more than entertainment. They deepen our curiosity in the world, help us wrestle with fundamental questions and teach lessons that stick with us for life. They can inspire, uplift and help people of all ages think critically, imagine boldly and connect to one another. They also support a thriving creative economy powered by talented developers, artists, writers, musicians and workers across the country. I'm grateful to the Entertainment Software Association for this recognition, and I'm proud to support the people who make this industry such an important creative, cultural and economic force."

Promoting education and connectivity

As the country celebrates its 250th anniversary, ESA recognizes iCivics for its instrumental role in educating and encouraging the next generation of informed citizens. For 15 years, iCivics has used video games as the vehicle for teaching students about civics and democracy in an engaging and memorable way.

"We're honored that the Entertainment Software Association is recognizing our work in bringing civic education to young people through games," iCivics CEO Louise Dubè said. "Games have a unique power to change how young people see their place in the world. When students simulate the negotiation of a bill or weighing a Supreme Court case, democracy stops being an abstract idea and becomes something they actually practice. That's the promise of play: it builds the confidence and curiosity kids need to become active, engaged citizens. Millions of students have already discovered that through our games, and we're just getting started on reaching millions more."

Recognizing the power of play

Today, more than 212.3 million Americans play video games regularly, and players and non-players alike feel overwhelmingly positive about the mental, emotional and social well-being benefits of games. In the U.S. alone, consumer spending on video games and related products has more than doubled in size over the past decade, growing from $30.2 billion in 2015 to $60.8 billion in 2025. The U.S. video game industry also generated and supported more than $95.8 billion in total economic impact and contributed $65 billion to U.S. GDP in 2025.

ESA created the Interactive Entertainment Impact Awards in 2024 as a way to recognize champions of the video game industry. Past recipients include:

Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE) (2025)

Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) (2025)

Foundation to Eradicate Duchenne (2025)

Rep. Jay Obernolte (R-CA) (2024)

Rep. Marc Veasey (D-TX) (2024)

AARP (2024)

About the ESA

Founded in 1994, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has served as the voice and advocate for the U.S. video game industry for more than 30 years. Its members are the innovators, creators, publishers and business leaders that are reimagining entertainment and transforming how we interact, learn, connect and play. The ESA works to expand and protect the dynamic marketplace for video games through innovative and engaging initiatives that showcase the positive impact of video games on people, culture and the economy to secure a vibrant future for the industry for decades to come. For more information, visit the ESA's website or follow the ESA on LinkedIn, X @theESA or Instagram @theesaofficial.

SOURCE Entertainment Software Association