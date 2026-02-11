2025 U.S. Consumer Spending on Video Games Nears Pandemic-Level Peak at $60.7 Billion, Second-Highest on Record

Increases in subscription services, mobile content and hardware sales fuel industry revenue, economic impact

WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Overall consumer spending on video games in the United States totaled $60.7 billion in 2025, an increase of 1.4% from 2024, according to data released by the Entertainment Software Association, Circana and Sensor Tower. This marks the second highest level on record, driven by a 20% growth in consumer spending on subscription services and a 1% increase in mobile.

"Continued growth in consumer spending reflects how deeply video games are woven into the fabric of American culture," said ESA President and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis. "As the industry embraces new platforms and service models, we're seeing shifts in how people play, connect and engage with video games. This evolution is why video games continue to be not only the country's most popular form of entertainment, but a sustained growth engine for the U.S. economy."

Up from $59.9 billion in 2024, the increase to $60.7 billion in 2025 total video game sales reflects consumer spend across all video game content categories (physical and digital full-game, downloadable content/microtransactions (DLC/MTX), subscription spending across console, cloud, mobile, portable, PC and virtual reality (VR) platforms), as well as video game hardware and video game accessories.

Spending on video game content increased to $52.3 billion in 2025, up from $51.7 billion in 2024, driven by a 20% spike in subscription services and continued growth in mobile. Hardware and console sales increased 9% to $5.4 billion in 2025 from $4.9 billion in 2024, while accessory sales decreased 7% to $2.95 billion from $3.2 billion in 2024.

"Total spending on video game products in 2025 reached the second highest total in U.S. history, trailing only 2021's $61.7 billion," said Mat Piscatella, Executive Director, Video Games at Circana. "This is a reflection of a highly engaged and enthusiastic audience discovering unique experiences across multiple device types that can be enjoyed no matter where, when or with whom they want to play."

The spending data aligns to player platform choice as mobile continues to be the dominant video game platform, with 82% of players age 8 and older using a mobile device to play games, according to ESA's 2025 Essential Facts about the U.S. Video Game Industry.

"Consumer demand for mobile games continued to rise, reaching $26.7 billion in 2025," said Chirag Ambwani, Senior Vice President, Gaming, Sensor Tower. "By investing in strong live operations and hybrid monetization, developers generated an increase in time spent and wider adoption of mobile gaming across a broad user base."

Top Games in the United States in 2025 Console & PC Full Game – Top Grossing Mobile – Top Grossing Rank Title Rank Title 1 Battlefield 6 1 MONOPOLY GO! 2 NBA 2K26 2 Royal Match 3 Borderlands 4 3 Last War: Survival 4 Monster Hunter: Wilds 4 Candy Crush Saga 5 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 5 Whiteout Survival 6 Madden NFL 26 6 Township 7 EA Sports College Football 26 7 Clash Royale 8 EA Sports FC 26 8 Roblox 9 The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion: Remastered 9 Coin Master 10 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 10 Gossip Harbor: Merge & Story

