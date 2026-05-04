I-Genius, an open MRI system for intraoperative brain tumor imaging, showcased at the AANS Congress in San Antonio, Texas.

SAN ANTONIO, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Esaote, a leading innovator in medical imaging (ultrasound, dedicated magnetic resonance and medical IT), has presented the latest developments of I-Genius* -an innovative open MRI system designed to provide multiple MRI checks during glioma surgery- on the occasion of AANS-American Association of Neurological Surgeons Annual Meeting held in San Antonio on 1-4 May 2026.

Esaote advances intraoperative MRI innovation, bringing I‑Genius closer to the U.S. market. Speed Speed

Developed through close collaboration between Esaote's R&D teams and leading neurosurgeons, I-Genius is designed to support brain tumor surgery by enabling multiple MRI acquisitions. In glioma surgery, where complete tumor removal is yet highly complex, intraoperative imaging plays a critical role. I-Genius introduces a different approach: an open MRI system specifically optimized for the surgical environment. The patient remains on the same table throughout the procedure, allowing surgeons to perform multiple MRI checks without repositioning, reducing intraoperative complexity and enabling more confident, real-time surgical decision-making.

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"Following its introduction to the neurosurgical community at EANS 2025 in Vienna, I-Genius is now entering a new phase of development, with growing international interest and a clear pathway toward the U.S. market. I-Genius is Esaote's first intraoperative MRI system, a solution dedicated to neurosurgical procedures for brain tumors. It was designed to support surgeons during every phase of the operation, providing high-precision imaging and an optimized workflow that accelerates the procedure without requiring the patient to be moved for MRI scanning" said Massimo Olmi, MRI Marketing Director at Esaote "Our goal is to enhance operating-room efficiency, reduce costs, shorten procedure times, and ensure a higher standard of care for patients"

"For decades, glioma surgery has been performed without real–time visualization of the tumor, forcing surgeons to rely on experience and indirect tools rather than true intraoperative evidence" explained Dr. Roberto Herrera Chief of Neurosurgery, Clinica Adventista Belgrano, Buenos Aires. "This limitation directly affects patient outcomes, since distinguishing tumor from healthy brain is essential. Techniques like neuro-navigation and awake surgery help preserve function but cannot show how much tumor has actually been removed. Intraoperative MRI systems such as i–Genius change this paradigm by providing multiple MRI acquisitions directly in the operating room, without disrupting workflow or requiring complex infrastructure. This shifts surgery from estimation to objective measurement, making tumor resection more accurate, safer, and potentially more complete.

*I-Genius is FDA pending and not available for sale in the USA yet

Esaote Group Leader in medical imaging (ultrasound, MRI, software to manage the diagnostic process). At the end of 2025, the Group had approximately 1,300 employees, half of whom in Italy. Every year the company invests about 13% of its consolidated sales in R&D. With facilities in Genoa and Florence, and its own production and research units in Italy and the Netherlands, Esaote maintains a presence in over 100 countries around the world. www.esaote.com.

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SOURCE Esaote S.p.A.