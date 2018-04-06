Esaote Introduces new extremity MRI systems, O-scan Premium and O-scan Light at the AAOE 2018 Annual conference

Esaote is a world leader in dedicated MRI with over 30 years of innovation in the field of musculoskeletal MRI, producing cost-effective systems that provide clinicians with outstanding image quality, flexibility, ease of use, and patient comfort. The O-scan Premium is the extremity MRI of choice for sites that require high throughput, improved workflow and advanced applications. The O-scan Light is the perfect choice for high quality MRI with an emphasis on overall value and economic.

"The introduction of the expanded range of O-scan Extremity MRI Systems provides more choices for Healthcare Providers and Hospitals to provide high quality imaging directly to their patients," states Glenn Davis, President and General Manager, of Esaote North America, Inc. "The O-scan offers a complete range of high quality imaging capabilities for extremities whilst providing an optimal patient experience, thanks to its unique ergonomics and open design."

Powered by the eXP technology, the O-scan Premium offers exceptional image quality, patient throughput, optimized workflow and faster scan times in both private practice, clinics and hospital setting, specifically targeted to Orthopedic Surgeons, Radiologists, and Rheumatologists. The O-scan Light represents an affordable choice without compromise, specially designed to meet the image quality, easy workflow and patient comfort expectations required for Podiatry private practices. With unique image optimization and advanced diagnostic tools, and Italian engineering and design, clinicians can quickly acquire exceptional images for increased diagnostic confidence.

About Esaote: With a consolidated turnover of EUR 270 million in 2016, the Esaote Group is a leader in the biomedical equipment sector, in particular the areas of ultrasound, dedicated MRI and software for managing the diagnostic process. The Group currently employs 1,200 people. With its own production and research units in Italy and the Netherlands, Esaote is recognized as one of the top 10 diagnostic imaging companies in the world.

Esaote will be exhibiting the O-scan Premium and O-scan Light at AAOE 2018 Annual Conference.

Esaote@AAOE 2018: Esaote will be exhibiting at AAOE 2018- American Association of Orthopaedic Executives 2018, April 14th – April 17th, 2018.

LOCATION:

Hyatt Regency Orlando, Orlando, FL – AAOE 2018 – Booth #219

* Technology and features are system/configuration dependent. Specifications are subject to change without notice. Information might refer to products or modalities not yet approved in all countries. For further details, please contact your Esaote sales representative.

