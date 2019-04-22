Esaote introduces the MyLab™X5 ultrasound system in the United States

The new MyLab™X5 is so smart and simple that you don't need to worry about time-consuming adjustments anymore. Automatic tools like One-touch image quality and Doppler optimization and Zero-click automatic measurements technology helps speed up any ultrasound examinations resulting in faster and better diagnosis

"The MyLab™X5 system is the first of the completely renovated Ultrasound family designed to meet the needs of a modern busy clinical practice," said Robert Lewis, General Manager & President at Esaote North America. "Our goal is to provide the right solutions to our valued customers by making ultrasound examinations faster and easier. We are committed to the continuous development new products and enhancements that will allow our customers to provide the best possible care to their patients."

Developed to provide high-quality ultrasound technology to hospitals, clinics, and private practices, the MyLab™X5 offer advanced clinical tools and a large probe portfolio with zero-click automation technology.

Karl-Heinz Lumpi, Chief Executive Officer of Esaote said: "Today, efficiency and reliability are the most demanding challenges, especially in the clinical world. The new MyLab™ ultrasound family is the smartest and fastest answers to customers' diagnostic and clinical needs in everyday practice."

For more information, visit our esaote.com website at: https://www.esaote.com/en-US/ultrasound/ultrasound-systems/p/mylab-x5/

The MyLab™X5 will be shown at the AACE 2019 in Los Angeles, on April 24 – 28. Los Angeles Convention Center & JW Marriott, BOOTH 431 - Hall A.

About Esaote

With a consolidated revenue of about EUR 250 million in 2017, Esaote is a leader in the biomedical equipment sector, in particular in the areas of ultrasound, dedicated MRI, and software for managing the diagnostic process. The company currently employs 1,150 people. With its headquarters in Genoa and its own production and research units in Italy and the Netherlands, Esaote is active in 80 countries in the world.

