Esaote North America releases the new MyLab™ Omega eXP VET ultrasound system

FISHERS, Ind., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Esaote North America, Inc. proudly unveils the MyLab™ Omega eXP VET, a cutting-edge portable ultrasound system designed to elevate veterinary care. A combination of unparalleled robustness, accuracy, and lightning-fast performance, the MyLab™ Omega eXP VET offers veterinarians a new level of flexibility and precision in diagnostic imaging, anytime, everywhere.

The MyLab™ Omega eXP VET comes equipped with the following enhancements:

The Esaote new veterinary MyLab™ Omega eXP VET ultrasound system

XCrystal Technology. Probes developed with this technology provide an unparalleled level of detail imaging from the ultra-near field to deeper areas, ensuring clarity and precision in diagnostic imaging.

Adaptability and Flexibility. With various configurations suitable for diverse practice settings, the MyLab™ Omega eXP VET offers a smart and precise workflow, accelerating image acquisition and diagnostic processes.

Long-lasting Battery. The MyLab™ Omega eXP VET holds a charge for up to 2 hours of operating time with an additional battery option for over 240 minutes of autonomy, enabling uninterrupted activity outside the clinic.

Superior Efficiency. Engineered with state-of-the-art electronics, MyLab™ Omega eXP VET delivers high performance in all clinical situations, ensuring responsiveness, versatility, and efficiency. Its intuitive interface and advanced automation tools powered by AI enhance the diagnostic workflow, enabling a confident diagnosis.

Exceptional User Experience. MyLab™ Omega eXP VET offers an exceptional user experience with onboard examination support, customizable reports, and real-time exam-sharing capabilities, empowering veterinarians to diagnose easily and efficiently, whether in the clinic or on the go.

Probe Portfolio. Covering animals of all species and sizes, the MyLab™ Omega eXP VET boasts a comprehensive probe selection, ensuring high performance in any application, from echocardiography and general imaging to interventional procedures.

Esaote is committed to customer care and veterinary imaging, offering comprehensive training and education programs to support veterinarians in their diagnostic journey. From live webinars to in-person events, Esaote continues to redefine the next evolution in veterinary ultrasound imaging.

About Esaote

Esaote North America, as part of the international Esaote Group, continues to develop and distribute innovative medical imaging systems with the support of one of the world's leading medical imaging companies. Esaote S.p.A. is a leader in medical device manufacturing in Ultrasound, Dedicated MRI, and Healthcare IT. Esaote's headquarters are in Genoa, Italy, with an international presence in 100 countries.

