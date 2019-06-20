Esaote Never Stops Moving with the Outstanding Renewal of the Ultrasound Product Line in Just a Year

FISHERS, Ind., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Esaote takes a step forward with the introduction of the new Cardiovascular ultrasound line at ASE 2019, June 22 - 24 in Portland, OR.

The new cardiovascular platform MyLab™X7 compact console system and the high-end portable MyLab™Omega offers advanced clinical tools, optimized image quality, extremely intuitive workflow and enhanced ergonomics for better, faster, and more reliable decisions.

"At Esaote, we are focused on quality and up-to-date technologies to make ultrasound imaging easier. That's why we never stop investing in innovative solutions for physicians and patients," said Luca Bombino, Head of Ultrasound Global Marketing.

The new MyLab™X7 and MyLab™Omega are equipped with an enhanced Graphic Processor Unit (GPU) and Windows 10 operative system for faster processing and connectivity. The iQ Transducers with Single crystal technology provide sharp images and excellent Doppler performance in every patient type, and advanced quantification tools such as zero-click automation, automatic 2D Strain analysis, Stress-echo and AutoEF, makes the MyLab X7 and MyLab Omega ideal for everyday cardiovascular ultrasound practices.

"Our goal has always been to meet today's clinical needs in the smartest and fastest way," said Giovanni Altobelli, Ultrasound Product Marketing Manager. "The technology of our flagship system MyLab 9 migrated to our compact product line MyLabTX7 and MyLab Omega, this allows modularity, affordability, and meets any specific clinical requirement. The up-to-date technology has been miniaturized to be fully integrated in the ultrasound portable product line to reach the diagnosis confidently and efficiently."

The recently introduced MyLab™9, and the brand new MyLab™X7, and MyLab™Omega ultrasound systems, will be showcased at ASE 2019 in Portland, OR, booth 401. For more information visit www.esaote.com

Technology and features are system/configuration dependent. Specifications are subject to change without notice. Information might refer to products or modalities not yet approved in all countries. For further details, please contact your Esaote sales representative.

About Esaote

With a consolidated revenue of about EUR 250 million in 2017, Esaote is a leader in the biomedical equipment sector, in particular in the areas of ultrasound, dedicated MRI, and software for managing the diagnostic process. The company currently employs 1,150 people. With its headquarters in Genoa and its own production and research units in Italy and the Netherlands, Esaote is active in 80 countries in the world.

© Copyright Esaote 2019

SOURCE Esaote North America

Related Links

http://www.esaote.com

