Esaote North America awarded MRI Ancillary Equipment and Coils agreement with Premier, Inc.

News provided by

Esaote North America

20 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

FISHERS,  Ind., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Esaote North America, Inc. has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement in the MRI Ancillary Equipment and Coils category with Premier, Inc. Effective June 1, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the O-scan Dedicated extremity MRI system.

Continue Reading
the Esaote O-scan Dedicated extremity MRI
the Esaote O-scan Dedicated extremity MRI

The Esaote O-scan series is completely cryogen-free and engineered to operate as a standalone unit or as a complement to an existing imaging suite, thereby providing increased throughput to help mitigate the scheduling challenges and patient backlogs impacting radiology departments today.

"Compared to conventional scanners, the O-scan has a compact footprint that can fit into almost any clinical setting and a comfortable, open-concept design that is ideal for scanning children and claustrophobic patients," says Stephen Gibbs, Marketing and Sales Manager at Esaote North America, Inc.

"The O-scan is a high-impact, low-power consumption solution, poised to take on complex workflow challenges without compromising image quality or productivity," says Robert Lewis, President and General Manager at Esaote North America, Inc.

Esaote is internationally recognized for its Dedicated MRI systems, ultrasound point-of-care, and Healthcare IT workflow solutions. Esaote's founding philosophies continue to push the technological boundaries of the medical device industry, delivering cost-effective and eco-friendly diagnostic imaging solutions to meet customer demands worldwide.  

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 250,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting, and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About Esaote

Esaote North America, Inc. is part of the Esaote Group, a leader in the biomedical equipment sector, especially ultrasound, MRI, and medical Healthcare IT. With 1,250 employees, facilities in Genoa and Florence, and production and research units in Italy and the Netherlands, the Company is present in over 100 countries worldwide. www.esaote.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2104063/Esaote_O_scan_Premium.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421470/Esaote_North_America_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Esaote North America

Also from this source

Esaote North America announces the release of a new, A.I.-enhanced MyLab™X90VET ultrasound system

Esaote North America, Inc. announces the next generation in veterinary MRI with the Magnifico™ Vet open MRI system

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.