Esaote North America awarded three-year contract agreement with Group Purchasing Organization MAGNET GROUP, offering members access to its full suite of Ultrasound and Dedicated MRI products and services

Esaote North America is internationally recognized as a leader in providing superior Ultrasound solutions and Dedicated MRI systems. The latest portfolio of Ultrasound systems and MRI platforms are built on a Windows® 10 operating system for optimal security and equipped with advanced workflow enhancements to help enable users to optimize workflow and increase efficiency. The Dedicated MRI product line combines high performance and ease of use for a variety of clinical areas.

MAGNET GROUP members can access Esaote North America's suite of products on the MAGNET GROUP website magnetgroup.com under the "Radiology" category.

About Esaote

Esaote North America, as part of the international Esaote Group, continues to develop and distribute innovative medical imaging systems, incorporating the latest technological advances. The Esaote Group is a leader in the biomedical equipment sector, in particular in the areas of ultrasound, dedicated magnetic resonance imaging and software for managing the diagnostic process. With headquarters in Genoa and Florence and its own production and research units in Italy and the Netherlands, Esaote is present in 100 countries around the world. MyLab is a trademark of Esaote SpA. www.esaote.com

About MAGNET GROUP

MAGNET GROUP is one of the oldest and most experienced group purchasing organizations (GPO) in the country, serving approximately 9,000 members. Founded in 1979, MAGNET GROUP is "your other GPO" for simple secondary sourcing of capital and small medical equipment, facilities related products, select medical supplies, and various services. Participants include all varieties of healthcare providers and non-healthcare entities, such as municipalities and universities. MAGNET GROUP members choose from over 200 no-hassle GPO contracts –without volume compliance or bundled services issues – and never pay membership dues or fees.

