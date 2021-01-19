Esaote North America introduces the MyLab™X8 Ultrasound System into Canada: A fully featured, premium imaging system to meet the most demanding clinical needs in the hospital or in the medical office

"The MyLab X8 Ultrasound System is uniquely suited for the demands of a myriad of applications, whether in the hospital or in the office," said Robert Lewis, President and General Manager at Esaote North America. "Esaote has a legacy of producing high quality imaging solutions that are accessible and incorporate advanced technologies. We are committed to developing fully featured and versatile imaging systems with unmatched efficiency and scalability."

Esaote has always invested in workflow-oriented design and collected several awards about innovative solutions, setting itself as one of the world's leading providers of diagnostic imaging solutions. MyLab™X8 Ultrasound System includes two exclusive solutions, easyMode* and easyColor*, which simplify the number of parameters to be adjusted by the users and drive ultrasound image optimization in just 3 swipes, with improved efficiency and patient throughput as a result.

A wide range of cutting-edge technologies is also available as options on MyLab™X8: Virtual Navigator for fusion imaging, QElaXto shearwave elastography, very High-frequency probes as well as several automation tools like eScan, eDoppler and zero-click advanced functions.

About Esaote

Esaote North America, as part of the international Esaote Group, continues to develop and distribute innovative medical imaging systems, with the support of one of the world's leading medical imaging companies. Esaote S.p.A. is a leader in medical device manufacturing in the areas of ultrasound, dedicated MRI, and Healthcare IT. Esaote's headquarters are in Genoa, Italy with an international presence in 80 countries.

MyLab is a trademark of Esaote SpA. Technology and features are system/configuration dependent. Specifications are subject to change without notice. Information might refer to products or modalities not yet approved in all countries. For further details on the MyLab™X8 , please contact your Esaote sales representative.

