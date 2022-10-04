Esaote North America Ultrasound division awarded contract with Vizient, Inc.

FISHERS, Indiana, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Esaote North America announces a multi-year contract with Vizient, Inc., the nation's largest member-driven healthcare performance improvement company, serving more than 50% of the nation's acute care providers. The new agreement provides Vizient members access to contracts that offer increased savings on Esaote North America's comprehensive Ultrasound product line and services, including the widely popular MyLabTM family portfolio.

Esaote MyLabTM X8 Ultrasound System

"Our unique ultrasound portfolio is optimized for high performance in the most demanding clinical settings, covering a broad spectrum of clinical applications without compromising image quality or workflow efficiency," said Robert Lewis, President and General Manager at Esaote North America.

Esaote North America is an internationally recognized leader that provides superior Ultrasound point-of-care solutions, Dedicated MRI systems, and Healthcare IT workflow solutions. Esaote's founding philosophies continue to push the technological boundaries of the medical device industry, delivering cost-effective and eco-friendly diagnostic imaging solutions that meet customers' needs worldwide.

About Esaote

Esaote North America Inc. is part of the Esaote Group, a leader in the biomedical equipment sector, especially ultrasound, MRI, and medical Healthcare IT. With 1,280 employees, facilities in Genoa and Florence, and production and research units in Italy and the Netherlands, the Company is present in over 100 countries across the world. www.esaote.com. MyLabTM is a trademark of Esaote SpA.

SOURCE Esaote North America