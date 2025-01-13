Escalent Names Florida City Gas 2024 Customer Champion

Ranked highest among natural gas utilities in the southern region.

DOVER, Del., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida City Gas (FCG), a subsidiary of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK), has been named a 2024 Customer Champion in a prestigious Cogent Syndicated report by Escalent, a leading data analytics and advisory firm specializing in the energy and utility sector.

The report evaluated 142 major utilities across the United States, highlighting FCG as one of the top 47 companies recognized for fostering strong and engaged customer relationships. Customer Champions named in the study also excelled in critical areas such as safety and reliability, environmental stewardship and community engagement.

Through the ratings process, FCG earned the highest ranking among utilities in the South region and second among natural gas companies nationwide. This recognition reflects FCG's culture and its employees' unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service, supporting their communities and delivering value to customers.

"Our corporate value of caring is central to our mission to deliver energy that makes life better for the people and communities we serve," said Jeff Sylvester, senior vice president and chief operating officer. ''Maintaining customer trust is essential to delivering on that value, and we accomplish that through exceptional service, advanced technology and enhanced safety and reliability."

"It is a tremendous honor to be recognized for our strong customer relationships," said Kim Estrada, director of customer care operations. "This award reflects our commitment to meaningful connections with the people and communities we serve as we support their evolving energy needs."

FCG's achievement underscores its role as a trusted leader in the utility sector, setting a benchmark for customer engagement and innovation. The Company was previously honored by Escalent in 2022 as a "Most Trusted Utility Brand" and in 2023 as "Easiest to do Business With."

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses.

About Florida City Gas

Florida City Gas provides natural gas service to more than 121,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Florida's Miami-Dade, Broward, Brevard, Palm Beach, Hendry, Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties. Acquired by Chesapeake Utilities Corporation in 2023, Florida City Gas owns and operates approximately 3,800 miles of distribution and 80 miles of transmission pipeline. For more information, visit: www.floridacitygas.com.

