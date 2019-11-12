Escape Into Sky-High Solitude To Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara

Within The Private Suite at Los Angeles International Airport, guests will experience a fully private and personalized start to their trip, free of lines and crowds. While a dedicated Private Suite team handles travel and baggage needs, guests are welcome to relax and indulge in a variety of customized VIP services and amenities, from in-suite meals to relaxing spa offerings. From Private Suite, guests are escorted to the luxuriously appointed Helinet twin-engine helicopter that will head northwest above the California coastline to land at an undisclosed location in Montecito.

From that secret spot, a private car stocked with a selection of wines and refreshments takes guests directly to their secluded beachfront hideaway, the Ty Warner Villa at Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara, between the Santa Ynez Mountains and the Pacific Ocean. A personal Guest Relations team member, assigned to the guest(s) for the length of their stay, will handle check-in while the guest settles into their 4,000-square-foot (372-square-metre) villa.

The Villa boasts a 180-degree view of Butterfly Beach and the Channel Islands. Guests are welcome to unwind and enjoy the view on two outdoor terraces, complete with a fireside lounge and a heated oceanfront plunge pool, or sink into a soaking bathtub carved from a single piece of French limestone. Complimentary access to the legendary private-membership Coral Casino Beach and Cabana Club, where guests can enjoy a private dinner for two in Cabana 24, with wide-angle views of the coast. The five-course meal is paired with special varietals from Sunstone Winery and guided by a Sunstone representative.

When it's time to head home, a monogrammed Naked Cashmere blanket provides the perfect souvenir. Guests will return the same way they arrived – via private car to the hidden location where Helinet will provide pick-up and fly back to The Private Suite.

Experience must be booked at least two weeks prior to arrival.

Emilie Plouchart

Director of Public Relations

Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara

emilie.plouchart@fourseasons.com

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

