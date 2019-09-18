Escape to be Re-branded Court TV Mystery Sept. 30

Court TV Mystery will continue the mission of Escape, which targets women 25-54 with programming anchored in true-crime and is available in 103.5 million homes representing 94 percent of the United States. Court TV Mystery's line-up will include the long-running, top-rated crime series The First 48 , Forensic Files, American Greed, FBI Files, Crime Watch Daily, Unsolved Mysteries and more. Watch preview here.

"Court TV Mystery will continue to focus on true-crime programming but will now be powered by one of the most recognizable brands in television history," said Jonathan Katz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Katz Networks. "While increasing consumer recognition, aligning the two networks also creates increased marketing and co-promotional strength and the ability to naturally share content. We have begun producing true-crime docuseries and documentaries for Court TV, drawing from the nearly 100,000 hours of footage in the original network library. This compelling content will premiere on Court TV then have a home on Court TV Mystery, giving the millions of consumers who are hungry for the real-life drama of true-crime programming more opportunities to watch and enjoy it."

Katz rebooted Court TV, the nation's only network devoted to live, gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting and expert analysis of the nation's most important and intriguing trials, across multiple platforms in May. Court TV Mystery joins a growing group of Court TV brands in the Katz portfolio, including the Court TV network, mobile app and the just-launched Court TV Podcast.

About Katz Networks

The Katz Networks are targeted, demo-specific brands leading a new generation of fast-growing, multi-platform networks that super serve consumers with diverse and entertaining programming available to be seen everywhere, on over-the-air, cable, satellite television, via over-the-top services, on mobile devices and on the web. In addition to Court TV Mystery and Court TV: Bounce is the first and only multi-platform African-American network and features a programming mix of original series and movies, off-network series, theatrical motion pictures, specials, live sports and events and more. Grit targets men 25-54 with a lineup of western and action movies and series. Laff is devoted to comedy around-the-clock and presents contemporary off-network sitcoms and popular movies geared toward an audience of adults 18-49. Brown Sugar is the popular streaming service featuring the biggest collection of iconic African-American movies available. And "The List" is the nationally syndicated daily news magazine program featuring everything that's trending in pop culture.

