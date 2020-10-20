ESChat Launches Push-to-Talk Solution for Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro

On commercial carrier networks, ESChat provides native cross carrier communications that are required for inter-agency and inter-business applications. ESChat is approved for U.S. military operational use by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). ESChat is a FirstNet Certified™ solution, and enhanced by Quality of Service, Priority and Preemption (QPP) available to FirstNet subscribers. ESChat also supports Quality of Service (QoS) and RAN priority enhancements on the Verizon Wireless and AT&T commercial networks. In North America, ESChat is the primary PTT offering by T-Mobile and TELUS.

Enterprise LTE networks are becoming the go-to option for customers in remote locations, particularly in markets such as mining or search and rescue (SAR). Enterprise LTE networks operating in the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) frequency band are also gaining traction in more traditional LMR markets such as hospitality, logistics, and utilities. Samsung Enterprise LTE network solutions and the XCover Pro device both support CBRS, and when paired with the integrated ESChat solution, can create a powerful communication platform for business and enterprise professionals.

"ESChat's mission is to provide a transparent and secure communication experience between its broadband PTT users and those operating on traditional LMR radios and dispatch consoles," said Josh Lober, President of ESChat. "The XCover Pro offers our users a first-class platform that is both rugged and refined, with a high definition user experience, and excellent audio fidelity and battery performance."

Galaxy XCover Pro is a rugged smartphone designed and engineered for frontline workers across a variety of industries. It completely re-imagines the enterprise-ready smartphone, with a thin and light form factor that is capable of withstanding extreme environments. Galaxy XCover Pro builds on Samsung Galaxy smartphones' premium legacy features, including an immersive display, long-lasting replaceable battery and protection by the Samsung Knox security platform, while also integrating enterprise innovations such as two programmable buttons, and Push-to-Talk and mPOS readiness.

"At Samsung, we pride ourselves on an open, collaborative approach with our B2B partners, offering innovative technology to help build their solutions," said Taher Behbehani, General Manager and Head of Mobile B2B at Samsung Electronics America. "ESChat has developed a unique and compelling solution, leveraging both the CBRS and Push-to-Talk capabilities of this device."

For more information on XCover Pro, please visit https://www.samsung.com/us/business/products/mobile/phones/galaxy-xcover-pro/. For more information on ESChat solutions, please visit https://www.eschat.com/

About ESChat:

ESChat (www.eschat.com) is the leading solution for carrier independent Secure Push to Talk (PTT) over LTE communications. ESChat includes AES-256 encrypted PTT voice and multimedia (text and image) messaging. ESChat also provides live and historical (bread crumb) tracking and mapping. Used by all branches of the U.S. Military, as well as federal, state and local public safety agencies, ESChat is able to operate over and across any wireless network, including all commercial carriers, private 3G/4G/5G networks and WiFi. ESChat supports standards-based interoperability with LMR radio networks, including P25 via the native Inter RF Subsystem Interface ("ISSI") protocol and DMR via the native Inter Application Interface Specification ("AIS") protocol. ESChat also supports interoperability via RoIP to all LMR radio networks, regardless of radio technology or operating frequency band.

