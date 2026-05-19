eschbach Unveils Seqonis, the Next Evolution of its Intelligent Operations Platform

Rebrand unveiled at Pharma Manufacturing World Summit and AVEVA World as eschbach outlines the future of intelligent operations

MILAN and BOSTON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eschbach today announced that its flagship enterprise software platform, Shiftconnector, has been renamed Seqonis, marking a major milestone in the product's 20‑year evolution from a digital shift‑handover tool to a full Intelligent Operations Platform used across the pharmaceutical, chemical and process industries.

Introducing Seqonis: The Future of Intelligent Operations Speed Speed

The new name reflects how the platform has grown into a critical operational backbone for global manufacturers. Seqonis is designed not only for today's production challenges but for the future of manufacturing, where teams must sense, respond and adapt to rapidly changing conditions. The platform enables operations to continuously learn and improve based on every task, shift and batch, supporting a new era of self‑learning, self‑optimizing manufacturing.

"Manufacturers are entering a future where execution depends on real‑time intelligence, not more training or static systems," said Andreas Eschbach, CEO of eschbach. "Seqonis is built to be future‑proof. It connects the full sequence of operational data with the collective intelligence of the workforce, giving teams the knowledge they need in the moment to execute with speed, accuracy and confidence—no matter what comes next."

Seqonis provides a single, unified operations platform that integrates data from systems like MES, LIMS, QMS, ERP and historians. The platform helps manufacturers streamline workflows, improve decision‑making and maximize uptime by helping to predict issues and recommending the next best action before problems escalate. By orchestrating work across people, AI and machines, Seqonis supports a hybrid workforce that can operate with greater efficiency, agility and resilience.

Global manufacturers including Bayer, Merck and Lubrizol already rely on the platform to capture institutional knowledge, accelerate execution and strengthen operational performance across their networks.

eschbach will showcase Seqonis at the Pharma Manufacturing World Summit, held May 18–20 at the Boston Marriott Copley Place. Attendees can visit Booth No. 3 for demonstrations of the Seqonis IOP.

Wincy Fung, AVP of Digital Services, Digital MMD at Merck, will join eschbach CEO Andreas Eschbach at PMWS 2026 for a session titled "Running Pharma on Intelligence: How Merck's Intelligent Visual Factory Accelerates Execution," scheduled for 11:20 a.m. on Day 2 in Stream Three.

Seqonis will also be featured at AVEVA World during a fireside chat in Milan, Italy, on Tuesday, May 19, at 3 p.m. CEST. The session, titled "Supercharging Industrial Performance with Data, AI & Partner Apps," will feature eschbach COO Veit Hora and Stephen Reynolds of AVEVA discussing how data‑driven intelligence and partner ecosystems are reshaping the future of industrial performance.

About eschbach

With global headquarters in Germany and North American headquarters in Boston, MA, eschbach is the premier developer of Intelligent Operations Platforms for pharmaceutical, chemical and other process industry manufacturers. Its award-winning solution, Seqonis (formerly Shiftconnector®), incorporates AI technology to help manufacturing teams take charge of facility operations, process safety, asset performance, and production quality. Developed in collaboration with industry leaders, Seqonis transforms digital manufacturing operations by enabling managers, operators, and technicians to achieve the highest level of team communication and operational excellence.

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SOURCE eschbach