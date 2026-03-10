eschbach's SAMI Named Diamond Winner for Smart Factory AI in 2026 Pinnacle Awards

The 2026 Pinnacle Awards recognizes eschbach for elite-level advancements in Artificial Intelligence for the Manufacturing Sector.

BOSTON, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eschbach, the global provider of the Shiftconnector® Intelligent Operations Platform, has been named the Diamond Winner for Smart Factory AI in the prestigious 2026 Pinnacle Awards. The honor recognizes eschbach's significant innovation in intelligent operations through its AI-driven platform, SAMI (Shiftconnector Artificial Manufacturing Intelligence).

The Pinnacle Awards celebrate the organizations and leaders defining the future of the AI ecosystem. By securing the Diamond distinction in the "Smart Factory" category, eschbach is recognized for its ability to transform complex pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing data into actionable insights that drive safety, efficiency, and plant-floor transparency.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Pinnacle Awards for our work in Artificial Intelligence. This Diamond-level win validates our team's commitment to advancing SAMI—our AI assistant that enhances every layer of the Shiftconnector platform—for our global clients," said Andreas Eschbach, Founder and CEO of eschbach. "We look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of manufacturing software, ensuring that AI remains a powerful assistant for today's workforce and beyond."

SAMI (Shiftconnector Artificial Manufacturing Intelligence) enables plant teams by capturing institutional knowledge and providing real-time assistance to operators. By bridging the gap between human expertise and digital precision, SAMI allows manufacturers to achieve higher levels of operational excellence and safety.

"The 2026 Artificial Intelligence winners represent the highest level of innovation and real-world performance in AI today," said Kate Lang, Executive Director of the Pinnacle Awards. "eschbach's Diamond designation underscores their ability to bridge the gap between complex manufacturing data and actionable, real-time decision-making, setting a new standard for the Smart Factory of the future."

The Pinnacle Awards is an annual program designed to recognize companies driving global innovation. Applicants are reviewed by a board of industry experts, media professionals, and consultants to ensure recipients represent the highest standards of quality and excellence in their respective fields.

About eschbach

With global headquarters in Germany and North American headquarters in Boston, MA, eschbach is the premier developer of Intelligent Operations Platforms for pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing. Shiftconnector®, eschbach's award-winning solution, incorporates AI technology to help manufacturing teams take charge of facility operations, process safety, asset performance, and production quality. Developed in collaboration with industry leaders, Shiftconnector transforms digital manufacturing operations by enabling managers, operators, and technicians to achieve the highest level of team communication and operational excellence. Trusted worldwide by leading companies such as Merck, BASF, and Bayer, eschbach empowers process industries to drive efficiency and compliance across the globe.

Media Contact:

Liam Scott

Ripple Effect Communications

[email protected]

Tel: 617-536-8887

SOURCE eschbach